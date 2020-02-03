Federal government spending on construction projects increased by 2.1% in December to its highest level in seven years, but this was offset by a decrease of 0.6% in the larger state and local government category.

The decrease in construction expenditure by 0.3% for 2019 followed a profit for eight consecutive years and left the total expenditure at 1.3 trillion dollars in 2019, a decrease of 1.31 trillion dollars in 2018, a year in which spending by 3 , 3%.

It was the first annual setback since a period of five consecutive annual falls from 2007 to 2011, as the construction sector was hit by a deep recession caused by the burst of a housing boom in the middle of the last decade.

Last year, residential construction fell by 4.7%, while non-residential construction was in principle flat and public construction showed an increase of 7.1%.

Economists believe that housing construction will continue to grow this year, aided by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates three times last year in an effort to protect the US economy against a global slowdown and the adverse effects of a US trade war and China.

The 1.4% gain in residential construction in December reflected a 2.7% increase in single-family home construction, offsetting a 1.8% decrease in the smaller and more volatile apartment sector.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press