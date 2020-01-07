US collects and stores DNA from teenagers detained on the border

Loading...

The U.S. Customs and Border Guard somehow managed to make your most intimate data even more manageable.

As of today, the Department of Homeland Security will collect DNA from people who are holding it at the U.S. border. And yes, according to a data protection impact assessment published by the DHS, children aged 14 and over are subject to the new program.

The agency, the DHS claims, will only collect DNA from people in custody who are “subject to fingerprints”. This means your DNA won’t be added to the FBI-managed database where the records end up if you’re lucky enough to be a US citizen crossing the border.

However, if you’ve fallen victim to the CBP detention nightmare – as other US citizens only did last weekend – you won’t be so lucky.

The DNA collection at the border begins as a pilot program, takes note of the data protection impact assessment mentioned above, and comprises five phases, which we will theoretically be exposed to over the next three years. The Associated Press reports that the program will start in Detroit and at the Eagle Pass, Texas port of entry.

It is planned to eventually span the entire nation.

The government is aware of various privacy risks associated with its plan, which are described in detail in its assessment. Some, it should be noted, are rather cooling.

“There is a risk that people whose DNA samples were taken during childhood may not know that their DNA profile will remain with the FBI in the long run,” the impact assessment says.

And there is more. “There is a risk that too much information will be collected,” the document said.

Fortunately, the document assures us that “CBP does not categorically scan anyone under the age of 14 and therefore does not collect DNA samples, but has the discretion to do so in potentially criminal situations.”

Aren’t you feeling better already? Well, according to the American Civili Liberties Union attorney, Stephen Kang, you shouldn’t.

Kang told the Associated Press that he wondered if the government “is creating a DNA bank of immigrants who have been detained for no clear reason,” and added that “this poses a lot of very serious, practical concerns,” she said me and real questions about coercion. “

It definitely does.

