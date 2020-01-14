US-China trade deal to be signed on Wednesday, easing tensions for now

WASHINGTON – After 18 months of economic fighting, the United States and China are expected to take a step towards peace on Wednesday. At least for now.

President Donald Trump and China’s chief negotiator, Liu He, are expected to sign a modest trade deal in which the administration will ease sanctions against China and Beijing will step up purchases of U.S. agricultural and other goods. Above all, the agreement will defuse a conflict that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy.

But the so-called Phase 1 pact does little to force China to carry out key economic reforms – such as reducing unjust subsidies for its own businesses – that the Trump administration called for when it started the trade war in imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in July 2018. The United States has not yet released details of the deal, although US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said it would be released on Wednesday.

Most analysts believe that any meaningful resolution of the key U.S. claim – that Beijing uses predatory tactics in its bid to supplant U.S. technological supremacy – could take years of controversial discussion. And skeptics argue that a satisfactory resolution could be almost impossible given China’s ambitions to become the world leader in advanced technologies such as driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

“Signing the phase 1 agreement would be a welcome, if only modest, de-escalation of trade hostilities between China and the United States,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University and former head of the China division of the International Monetary Fund. “But it does not substantially resolve the fundamental sources of trade and economic tensions between the two parties, which will continue to escalate.”

In a letter to Trump on Monday, the main Senate Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, complained that the Phase 1 deal appeared to have “made very little progress in reforming China’s rapacious trading behavior.” and seems able to send a signal to Chinese negotiators: the United States can be rolled up. ”

The thorniest issues are expected to be addressed in future rounds of negotiations. But we don’t know when they will start. And few expect much progress before the US elections in November.

“Phase 2 – I wouldn’t wait on the phone,” said John Veroneau, who was a US trade official in the George W. Bush administration and is now co-chair of international business practices at Covington & Burling. “This is probably a problem for 2021.” “

As part of the Phase 1 agreement, which the two sides reached in mid-December, the administration has abandoned plans to impose tariffs on an additional $ 160 billion in Chinese imports. And it cut tariffs in force on $ 110 billion worth of goods from China to half, to 7.5%.

For its part, Beijing has agreed to considerably increase its purchases of American products. According to the Trump administration, China must buy $ 40 billion a year in American agricultural products – an ambitious goal for a country that has never imported more than $ 26 billion a year in American agricultural products.

The deal may be more remarkable for what it doesn’t do. It leaves tariffs on about $ 360 billion of Chinese imports in place – a level of protectionism that would have been unthinkable before Trump took office.

Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics calculates that the Phase 1 deal will leave almost two-thirds of Chinese imports covered by Trump’s tariffs. Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs affect more than half of US exports to China. The average U.S. tariff on Chinese imports has dropped from 3% in January 2018 to 21% today.

According to Bown, the high tariffs between the two largest economies in the world are now “the new standard”. “

Trump administration argues phase 1 deal is a good start that includes Chinese commitments to do more to protect intellectual property, curb the practice of forcing foreign companies to cede sensitive technology and refrain from manipulating their currency to a lower advantage for Chinese exporters. Before the signing of phase 1, in fact, the Treasury Department abandoned Monday its designation of China as a currency manipulator.

And by maintaining significant tariffs on Chinese imports, the administration retains leverage to force Beijing to meet its commitments – something the United States says Beijing has not done for decades.

“We have never punished them before,” said Derek Scissors, a specialist on China at the American Enterprise Institute. “If you don’t have tariffs, you can write whatever you want and the Chinese will cheat.”

The administration maintains that, however narrow the phase 1 agreement may be, it represents an important breakthrough.

“Overall, it’s really a very good deal for the United States,” Lighthizer told Fox Business Network on Monday. “And it will work if the reformers in China want it to work.” And if that happens, so much the better. If this does not happen, (the pact) is fully enforceable … We expect them to follow the letter of the law. We will take action – we will take action against them if they don’t. »»

The scissors said that the trade war had already benefited Trump, even if it had not forced Beijing to make major changes to its economic policy: Trump’s tariffs have reduced Chinese exports to the United States and reduced the America’s trade deficit with China.

The president has long castigated the US trade gap with Beijing as a sign of economic weakness, although many economists disagree. A large trade deficit may in fact reflect economic strength because it means that consumers in a country feel prosperous and confident enough to spend freely – on imported as well as local products.

So far this year, the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China has decreased 16%, or $ 62 billion, to $ 321 billion from the previous year. And the deficit will narrow further if Beijing keeps its promises to buy considerably more US imports.

Trump’s rate hikes have proven to be a headwind for the already slowing Chinese economy, although the damage has been less than some forecasters had anticipated. China’s global exports rose 0.5% in 2019 despite falling sales to the United States, according to Chinese customs data.

Chinese exporters have responded to Trump’s rate hikes by shipping goods to the U.S. via other countries and increasing sales in Asia, Europe and Africa. The government has announced a double-digit increase in 2019 exports to France, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

Economists said the tariff war had slowed Chinese growth, which hit a low of 6% over several decades in the quarter ending in September, by just 0.6 percentage points. Weak domestic demand and the cooling of a construction boom have done more damage.

“It is unrealistic for the United States government to think it could defeat China by exerting extreme pressure,” said Tu Xinquan, director of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Affairs and the economy of Beijing. “As a massive economy, China will gradually absorb these external shocks.”

“China did not get everything it wanted from this deal, and the United States obviously did not get the structural changes to the Chinese economy it wanted,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics. “But they are going to get a substantial increase in exports and a reduction in bilateral trade (deficit), which I think the Trump administration will clearly see as a victory.”

___

McDonald’s reported from Beijing.