US-China trade deal expected to end iPhone tariff threat today

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are expected to sign a US-China trade deal later this morning that formally eliminates the threat of tariffs applied to iPhones imported into the United States.

The planned 15% rates, which should have applied to iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, were suspended last month pending agreement, as well as even higher rates on Mac desktops, AirPods , Watch, etc.

NordVPN

Context

The trade war that the Trump administration has launched with China is said to have resulted in stringent tariffs applied to almost all Apple products sold in the United States, since almost all of them are made in China.

Recent analysis has shown that the following Apple products will be priced at 30% tariffs on September 1:

Desktop Mac (although Apple may argue that the iMac should be exempt)

Apple Watch

AirPods and all Beats wireless headphones

HomePod

While the 15% tariff landing on December 15 will apply to a wider range of Apple products:

iPhone

iPad

MacBook / Air / Pro

Ipod touch

Apple tv

Apple Pro Display XDR

Keyboards

Wired headset

Apple would have been treated in exactly the same way as a Chinese company wishing to sell its products in the United States.

The White House has agreed to suspend implementation of December 15 pending an agreement with China, as well as to halve the tariffs already applied.

The US-China trade agreement signed today

Today’s agreement means that the threat of new pricing on Apple products will be removed today.

NPR reports that the White House made it a victory.

“It’s a great victory for the president,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News, while conceding that the “phase one” deal doesn’t get all the reforms the administration had originally sought. .

“That’s not all,” he said. “There will be a” phase two “. But this is the first time that we have a global agreement with China.”

The reality is that the deal is primarily the responsibility of the Trump administration to repair the damage it has caused and threatened to do to the U.S. economy. In return, he obtains rather vague promises on better protection of intellectual property for American companies operating in China and on “buying more American products” without any precision.

Mnuchin, who previously supported Trump’s attack on Apple, promises that more tech problems will be resolved in a later phase of a larger U.S.-China trade deal.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I (/ integrated)