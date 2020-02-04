US bill could “destroy the anti-doping system”

The World Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to US senators explaining how a bill designed to scare off drug shadows in international sports would “have the unintended consequences of destroying the anti-doping system” if it becomes unchanged adopted.

The document, obtained by The Associated Press, was sent this week at the request of a senate committee that will hold a hearing on Wednesday in which it will hear testimony about the Rodchenkov law.

The House approved the law last year and WADA has hired a lobby company to engage Congress for changes to the legislation caused by a cheating regime in Russia that has shaken the global Olympic movement for the past five years.

WADA Director-General Olivier Niggli told AP that “WADA is in favor of governments using their legislative powers to protect clean athletes in the fight against doping and this law is no exception.”

The six-page WADA letter even says that the agency “supports the general objectives of the legislation.” The letter also deals extensively with provisions that he believes would create a ‘chaotic World Anti-Doping system without legal predictability. “

The measure, named after the director of the Moscow laboratory, who blew Russia’s whistle on the traps at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, calls for fines of up to $ 1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years for those participating in schemes that are designed to influence international sports competitions through doping. (Individual athletes caught doping would not be punished by law.)

It would also allow the US anti-doping agency to obtain information collected by federal investigators, which could help prosecute anti-doping cases.

The WADA letter stated that the agency agrees with the language for sharing information.

But there is also a long list of concerns, particularly about the “extraterritorial” jurisdiction that the bill proposes – a clause that would allow US authorities to continue those who continue doping arrangements at international events involving Americans as athletes, sponsors or broadcasters are involved. Many US corruption laws, including those used to prosecute FIFA executives in the soccer bid scandal, include similar extraterritorial jurisdiction.

“The attempt to criminalize doping acts under US law and then apply that law extra-territorial (or) will shatter the international harmonization of rules that are crucial to promoting clean sport,” WADA wrote in the memo.

It predicted that if the US approves the law, “other countries will follow and inevitably competing jurisdiction based on the same facts will lead to confusion, weaken the system, and compromise the search for clean sport.”

The sportsmen’s group FairSport sent a press release that responded to the WADA document and refuted point by point the clauses with which the agency did not agree.

In that statement, Rodchenkov’s lawyer, Jim Walden, said similar laws with extraterritorial jurisdiction were not always popular “with corrupt countries.”

The Rodchenkov law “will do the same in the fight against doping fraud initiated by gangster states hijacking international sports competitions,” Walden said.

At meetings held last November, WADA officials criticized lobbying for the bill, which has bivalent support in Congress.

“If we, as payers to you, use these resources to undermine the legislation, then that is not a cooperative and effective way to make progress,” said Kendel Ehrlich, the US government representative on the WADA board.

The US government provides approximately $ 2.5 million to WADA annually.

In its letter to the senators, WADA also defended its action in the long-running doping case involving Russia.

WADA recently ruled on the latest development in the Russian saga: proof that the country had tampered with the data it should transfer as part of an agreement to be restored. WADA has set up a framework that bans the Russian flag and its dignitaries for the upcoming Tokyo Games, while some of the country’s athletes can compete.

Russia appealed that case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and on Tuesday WADA asked for the hearing to be made public.

WADA said it insisted on a “go-slow” approach to any legislation “that was drafted in disgust against Russia’s cheating.”

“Such a move would jeopardize the international system, undermine the foundation on which WADA sanctioned Russia; and send shock waves through the system just when clean sport needs a strong and globally recognized system, “the letter said.

Niggli wanted to make it clear that WADA’s intention is not to waste the bill. But, he told AP, “there are currently elements of the law that can backfire and be counterproductive for the protection of clean sports around the world.”

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press