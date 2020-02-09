US beats Canada in final CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Championship | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“When we play someone in the world, we know we have a chance to win, because that’s how good our team is, but we also know that those little things can have a big impact. We need to be ready to take care of those little things and continue the path we are following to the Olympics. “

The two North American rivals have met 60 times in all competitions, with the US having a 50-3-7 advantage over Canada.

Canada has not beaten the US since the 2001 Algarve Cup when Charmaine Hooper scored twice and Christine Sinclair once in a 3-0 win. Canadian women have since gone 0-29-6 against the Americans, but have tied two of the last six meetings.

Eighth ranked Canada has now become second in the US during the last four CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers. The Americans with the best rankings have dominated the event over the years and made a 23-0-1 record while defeating the opposition 122-3.

“We have a great front line, we have a great midfield. The defenders did their job in the first half, so it was our turn to do the job in the second half, “said Williams.

Bragging was all that was at stake Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada and the US had qualified for the Olympic Games with semi-final wins on Friday over Costa Rica and Mexico respectively.

The two North American rivals arrived in the final with 4-0-0 tournament records. Neither had admitted a goal.

Rebecca Quinn and 19-year-old Riviere entered the Canadian from 11, while Allysha Chapman and Jordyn Huitema went to the bank. The US made six changes with Rapinoe and Captain Carli Lloyd among those who went to the bank.

Canadian center back Kadeisha Buchanan, a 24-year-old who plays for Lyon in France, led the team in honor of her 100th cap.

While the World Cup champion Americans dominated possession early, the Canadians rose while half went on. The Canadians charged themselves in the defense and left five behind when the Americans had the ball.

Christen Press came close for the Americans after 33 minutes as its hitting rocket hit the bar from far outside the penalty area. Half of Canada’s best chance came in the 38th minute when an upcoming Alyssa Naeher Sinclair stopped close.

The press closed again in the late half when she saw Labbe after a bad permission from her line. But her chip attempt was too high. Shortly thereafter, another press shot was deflected.

“I don’t think they did too much to adapt. We made three individual mistakes and gave them three goals,” Sinclair said. But you can’t give them goals against such a team, and we did that tonight. “

The Americans had several good scoring opportunities in the second half.

Labbe stopped Williams in the 48th minute. And Sophie Schmidt made a big challenge to deny an American shot in the 54th.

Janine Beckie from Canada, fed by Jessie Fleming, came close in the 77th minute, but her shot / cross went just wide.

The Canadian women won bronze in the last two Olympic Games and left in the quarterfinals in 2008 in Beijing. Canada has not qualified for the 2004 Games, beaten by Mexico in the qualifying.

The Canadian women missed the 1996 and 2000 Games, when the US was the only CONCACAF representative in the field with eight teams.

The US was a disappointing fifth four years ago in Rio, after losing to Sweden in a quarter-final penalty shootout, but previously won gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012, as well as silver in 2000.

Brazil, Great Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and the United States have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and have become members of host Japan in the 12-country field.

Seven Asian teams are still in the race for Tokyo with two to continue from Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cameroon and Zambia face each other in March in an African home-and-out series with the winner qualifying for Tokyo. The loser will meet Chile in an intercontinental play-off in April to see who joins them.

