US Backs Ohio on Down Syndrome Abortion Law

The federal government sued Ohio on Tuesday for a state law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

“Nothing in Ohio law is a major obstacle to women getting an abortion,” the Department of Justice said in a file, “and nothing in the Supreme Court’s constitution or precedent obliges states to authorize health care providers to have abortions that healthcare providers know are based on Down syndrome. “

The controversial law is part of nearly two dozen abortion restrictions Ohio has passed under the last two governments. A ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is determined, which is then vetoed twice by the government at that time. John Kasich, who was introduced to the law by his Republican counterpart Mike DeWine, is also on hold.

Government lawyers argue that the Ohio Down Syndrome Act does not prohibit abortions, it only restricts providers.

In line with an argument put forward by supporters of the law, including Ohio Right to Life, an abortionist, prosecutors also told the court that the law protects against discrimination based on disability, while adhering to the principles set out in other laws firm, such as the Americans act for disabilities.

The sixth U.S. Court of Appeals agreed to retry the case after a three-member jury agreed with a lower court that the 2017 law was likely to be unconstitutional. This left the earlier order of a federal judge to put the law on hold.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Ohio Department of Health, the State Medical Board, and the district attorney’s office to repeal the law on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers.

The law specifically prohibits abortions in cases where there is a positive test result or a prenatal diagnosis that indicates Down syndrome. Doctors who abort such a pregnancy could be charged with a fourth-degree crime, deprived of their medical license, and held liable for legal harm under the law.

A pregnant woman would have no criminal responsibility. Abortion rights groups state that the law falls into a category of restrictions called “prohibitions on reason”. They argue that they try to think of a pregnant woman when deciding whether to continue or end a pregnancy.

Ohio is one of the states of Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Kentucky that have issued abortion restrictions in the event of diagnosis of fetal Down syndrome. Four of the five laws passed caused legal problems, and a similar proposal that was sent to the governor of Pennsylvania in November was rejected.

