US Attorney General William Barr, who spoke at a conference in Washington today, said the US and its allies should invest in Huawei’s competitors to curb the growing market share of the Chinese company.

Barr has chosen Finish Nokia and Swedish Swedish as two possible targets for investment.

“The Chinese are using every power to expand their 5G market share around the world,” said Barr at the China Initiative conference, which is being held today at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in Washington.

“China offers more than $ 100 billion in incentives to finance the purchase of its equipment by customers. This means that the Chinese can offer customers to build their 5G networks without losing money.”

Barr suggested that the US could counter Beijing support to Huawei by “joining Nokia and / or Ericsson through US ownership of a majority stake, either directly or through a consortium of US and related private companies.”

“Placing our large market and financial muscles behind one or both of these companies would make it a formidable competitor,” Barr said.

“We and our close allies must certainly consider this action,” said the US Attorney General.

A large part of Barr’s speech was intended to warn of the dangers of allowing China to control a large part of the 5G network, and the damage that this could cause to American companies and allies.

Earlier, US officials claimed that China could use its 5G infrastructure control to spy 5G traffic globally, steal proprietary data from foreign companies, and intercept sensitive government communications.

Barr suggested the way to invest in Nokia and Ericsson due to a lack of a US-based manufacturer of 5G equipment.

In his speech, the American attorney also touched on China’s practice of stealing intellectual property from abroad, whether through insiders, partnerships or hacking.

He also hinted that in the coming future the US could file more charges against Chinese hackers and data thieves.

Barr’s full speech is available below, at 2:14:05.

