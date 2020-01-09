US Army: Text messages informing people about conscription are fake

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – The U.S. Army claims that it has received several text message reports claiming to notify people selected for a military draft.

The army says such messages are fake and did not come from them.

The Wyoming Department of Education reports that it has received no complaints about the nationwide fraud, but asks parents and students to be vigilant, check information with reputable sources, and protect their personal information.

“The decision to issue a draft is not made by the U.S. Army Recruitment Command,” the army said on January 7. “The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside the Department of Defense, is the organization for which the registry is managed.” the selective service. “

On Wednesday, the selective service on Twitter added that they were not contacting anyone about a draft.

“Please ignore any text messages that come in from people who claim to be the Selective Service or the US Army,” they said.

The last time a draft was in effect was in 1973, the army says.

“The military has been a volunteer force ever since,” added the army. “By registering for selective service, no one is committed to the military.”

According to Selective Serivice, the U.S. Congress and President would have to pass laws to approve a bill.