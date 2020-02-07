US announces help to fight coronavirus

After donating nearly 17.8 tons of medical supplies, including masks, coats, gauze, respirators, and other materials to China, the US government announced its plans to further help control and fight the corona virus. According to a press release from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the United States is “willing to spend up to $ 100 million on existing funds to help China and other affected countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations” in fighting the new corona virus. “This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the US private sector – shows strong American leadership in response to the outbreak,” says Pompeo’s statement. There are 12 confirmed cases of the Wuhan corona virus in the US The World Health Organization and the United States have declared the outbreak to be a public health emergency, but US officials have urged residents not to panic. The corona virus has made thousands sick and killed nearly 500 people in China. According to Pompeo, this is not the first time that the United States has been offering help to improve health protection. “Over the past 20 years, the USA has invested more than $ 1 billion through USAID (the American Agency for International Development) to strengthen the capacity of more than 25 countries to prevent, detect and treat existing and emerging infectious diseases respond, “Pompeo said. “Since 2015, thanks to our commitment to the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), this support has contributed to improving surveillance and laboratory systems, risk communication, outbreak responses and addressing the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance.” Pompeo encourages other countries to help with the corona virus. “By working together, we can have a major impact on controlling this growing threat,” his statement says. CNN contributed to this report.

