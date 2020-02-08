US and Afghan forces are under fire in eastern Afghanistan

US and Afghan forces were attacked in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a US official said in Kabul.

Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan, said a combined US and Afghan force that was operating in Nangarhar province had been shot at directly.

“We are assessing the situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available,” he said.

A senior Afghan defense official said it was not clear whether the incident was due to clashes between Afghan and foreign armed forces or whether hard-nosed Islamist fighters were responsible for the attack.

Taliban sources were not immediately available for comment.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, said there were clashes between the Afghan army and foreign forces in the Shirzad district on Saturday afternoon.

He said members of the Afghan armed forces have been deployed in the region since last month and foreign forces have also been present in the district to protect it from Taliban attacks.

“It appears that there has been a clash between Afghan and foreign forces or a tactical error has occurred,” said Qaderi, adding that there was no information about losses.

