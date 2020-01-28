US advises citizens to reconsider trip to China after coronavirus outbreak

The United States warns travelers to reconsider their visit to China due to the threat of the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 80 people and made thousands of people sick and spread throughout the country. whole world. Monday, the US State Department raised its travel advisory level from “Level” 2: The exercise increased caution “to” Level 3: reconsider travel “due to the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan , China. Last week, the State Department increased its travel advice for Hubei Province in China – of which Wuhan is the provincial capital – to level 4: do not travel. It also ordered an evacuation of all non-emergency personnel and their families in China’s Hubei province. The State Department has organized a flight for these personnel and, if space permits, American citizens should leave Wuhan. The state said on Monday that the flight would take off Wednesday morning from China standard time and travel to Ontario, California. “Priority has been given to US citizens who are most at risk of getting coronavirus if they stay in Wuhan “, a said the official said to me. “All passengers will be subject to CDC requirements for screening, health monitoring and surveillance.” According to an American official familiar with the matter, the flight will have medical personnel on board to treat anyone infected with the virus and ensure that it is contained. About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan, the official said. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their travel precautions for China to the highest of three levels, “warning”, which advises travelers to “avoid non-essential travel” to the There are at least five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and this number is expected to increase. On Monday, there were nearly 2,800 confirmed cases in China and at least 80 deaths from the disease. Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of more than 57 million have been placed under total or partial lockdown.

