US advertising spending will increase to nearly $ 390 billion in 2020 - Adweek

Advertising and marketing expenses are set to grow significantly in 2020.

In a new study, the specialist management consultancy Winterberry Group estimates that spending on advertising and marketing will increase by 7.2% from 2019 to USD 389.5 billion.

Much of this increase is caused by political advertising related to the 2020 presidential election and the Beijing Summer Olympics, where offline advertising spending is expected to increase 2.3% in 2019 to a total of $ 223.1 billion 57 % of total spending.

Who is up, who is down in 2020

Addressable television is expected to see the largest increase, with the Winterberry Group forecasting a 44% increase to $ 2.9 billion. Linear television is expected to grow 1.9% to $ 65.5 billion, making it the largest category for offline spending, followed by experience / sponsorship, which is expected to increase 3.1% to 48 by 2020. $ 5 billion will go up.

After years of decline, buyer marketing is expected to recover and grow 19.5% to $ 20.7 billion over the course of the year.

It is not expected that every industry will benefit from it. Magazine advertising spending is expected to decrease most, dropping 9.7% to $ 9.8 billion, while newspaper advertising will also decrease 9.1% to $ 11.8 billion. A slight decline of 1.7% to USD 13.6 billion is expected for radio.

Online advertising is expected to grow again in all categories in 2020, rising 14.5% to $ 166.4 billion. The highest percentage of growth is forecast for influencer marketing, with the Winterberry Group forecasting an increase of 32.4% to USD 3.4 billion. Digital Video (OTT / Streaming) follows immediately behind, which is expected to grow by 31.6% to USD 5 billion. Between influencer marketing and paid social, which is expected to grow 17% to $ 42.3 billion, social media marketing is expected to account for nearly 25% of digital spend. The search remains the largest category and is expected to grow 11.2% to $ 60.9 billion.

Experience and technology are the macro trends

The study also looked at macro trends for 2020, including the continued shift in consumer sentiment towards evaluating experiences versus goods, with the Winterberry Group seeing an increase in experience expenditure of 6.3%. Not surprisingly, brands are trying to reach these consumers. Consulting costs for the digital customer experience are expected to exceed $ 5 billion in 2020. According to the study, reliability (40%), relevance (32) were the most important attributes for building brand trust%) and credibility (29%).

Increasingly connected consumers (89.6% of US Internet users have a smartphone and 29.5% have a connected car) rely heavily on online reviews to help shape buying decisions: 93% of consumers state that such reviews affect their buying decisions, and 82% say they will read a review before buying online. While 20% of global internet users follow celebrities, the real impact usually comes from home: 85% of consumers say they trust family and friends the most when it comes to product recommendations.

On the brand side, the study looked at trends in analytics investments and in-housing. The study predicted $ 6.7 billion in analytics and intelligence spending in 2020, with 80% of CMOs increasing predictive analytics spending. In addition, 280,000 jobs for data analysts were found on LinkedIn.

A look back at 2019

In 2019, offline media spending decreased 5.9% to $ 218.1 billion. Shopper marketing was the most successful, dropping 33.2% to $ 17.3 billion. Linear television decreased 4.2% to $ 64.3 billion, while addressable television increased 37% to $ 2 billion. Newspaper advertising spending decreased 12.7% to $ 12.9 billion, while magazine advertising spending decreased 11.2% to $ 10.8 billion. Experience and sponsorship increased by 3.3% to $ 47 billion, and traditional outdoor advertising grew by 6.7% to $ 8.6 billion.

Online media spending rose an estimated 19.1% to $ 145.3 billion last year. Influencer marketing grew the highest percentage, increasing 70.5% to $ 2.6 billion, followed by digital video, which grew 40.7% to $ 3.8 billion. Digital audio (radio, podcasts) also grew an impressive 30% to $ 2.9 billion, while paid social media business grew 23% to $ 36.2 billion. Display advertising grew 21% to $ 36.4 billion, while search, the largest category at $ 54.8 billion, grew 13.2%.