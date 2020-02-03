US adds “low-yield” nuclear weapon to its submarine arsenal

WASHINGTON – The US Army has deployed a new addition to its nuclear arsenal – a long-range missile armed with a nuclear warhead with reduced destructive power. The so-called low-yield rocket joins other, more powerful weapons aboard creeping submarines that prowl the oceans.

The debut implementation on board long-distance submarines, known as boomers, is a milestone in US nuclear weapons policy. It is the first major addition to the strategic nuclear arsenal in recent decades and is a departure from the policy of the Obama administration to reduce dependence on nuclear weapons in the pursuit of a nuclear free world.

By confirming the deployment of missiles in The Associated Press, the Pentagon top official stated that the weapon makes Americans safer by making nuclear war less likely. Critics, including some Democrats in Congress, call it a dangerous excess that increases the risk of war.

John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said in an AP interview Monday that adding the ‘low-yield’ warhead, known as the W76-2, to submarines carrying spherical Trident II ballistic missiles are at risk of nuclear lowers war. He said the United States will continue its stated policy of using nuclear weapons only in “extraordinary circumstances”. He also said the warhead will help the United States prevent Russia from launching a limited nuclear conflict.

“This additional capacity reinforces deterrence and offers the United States a fast, better-to-survive, low-yield strategic weapon,” said Rood, adding that it supports the US commitment to deter attacks against allies, and “shows to potential opponents that there is no benefit to limited nuclear employment because the United States can respond credibly and decisively to any threat scenario. “

Red refused to give details about the bet, including when or where the bet started; all the details, he said, his secret. The deployment was reported last week by the Federation of American Scientists, citing anonymous sources and reported that it would have started in the last weeks of 2019 with an Atlantic deployment from the USS Tennessee.

Adding the W76-2 fits President Donald Trump’s stated interest in strengthening the nuclear arsenal, although he has not commented on this specific weapon. His administration is committed to a broader, costly modernization of the nuclear power.

The essence of the critics’ argument against the low-yield weapon is that it makes the world less safe because it offers decision-makers another option for using a nuclear weapon in a conflict that can then escalate into a full-scale nuclear war. They also claim that nuclear weapons with a lower yield already make the W76-2 superfluous in the American arsenal.

Red said, however, that the low-yield submarine rocket is important because it can invade more reliable anti-aircraft fire than an aircraft armed with nuclear weapons.

The W76-2 is the Trump government’s response to what it calls a Russian misconception of an exploitable “gap” in US nuclear capabilities. By deploying missiles at sea with a lower nuclear yield, or destructive power, the government wants to stop Moscow from thinking that it could “win” a war in Europe, for example by first firing its own low-yield nuclear weapon , allowing Washington and its NATO allies to commit to a full nuclear war or to capitulate.

The yield or destructive power of the W76-2 is classified. Experts say it could be about 5 kilotons, or roughly a third of the destructive power of the “Little Boy” nuclear bomb dropped by the United States in Hiroshima, Japan in the final days of World War II, involving tens of thousands of people killed. For comparison: the rocket that has been deployed for decades on board strategic submarines carried the 90-kiloton W76 warhead and the 475-kiloton W88 warhead.

The newly deployed warhead was produced by changing the W76. Last February the administration said it expected the new version to be ready for use by the end of 2019.

The W76-2 is mounted on top of an undisclosed number of Trident ballistic missiles carried aboard the Navy submarines in Ohio. This submarine fleet, distributed over bases in Bangor, Washington, and King’s Bay, Georgia, represents part of the US ‘triad’, along with the B-2 and B-52 air force bombers and Minuteman 3 mainland missiles. .

The newest addition to the arsenal is in the midst of important shifts in the strategic relationship between the US and Russia. There is growing doubt that the Trump government will accept Moscow’s offer to extend the new START arms control treaty before it expires in February. It is the only remaining treaty that limits the number of US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons.

Red noted that the deployment of the new lower-yield missiles did not increase the total number of US weapons under the new START limits, as each of the warheads replaces one of the more powerful versions deployed exclusively on board the subs.

Bruce Blair, a former officer of the Air Force’s nuclear weapons and co-founder of Global Zero, an international group advocating the elimination of nuclear weapons, said he sees merit in reducing the destructive power of nuclear arsenals.

“But we should not fool ourselves into thinking that lower-yielding nuclear bombs are more useful in a conflict,” he said. “Any use of this sea-based weapon – either first or second – can ignite the fire of the conflict and escalate into a total nuclear war. A more sensible response to the use of one or two low-yield nuclear weapons by an enemy would be to refrain from nuclear escalation while releasing America’s wild and decisive conventional juggernaut. “

Blair, who testified against the convention last year as opposed to the new weapon, also claims that the rationale has been overtaken by events. In his view, the Russians have shifted their attention to non-nuclear resources, including cyber weapons, in order to mainly affect Western civilian infrastructure.

“Instead of using a small number of tactical nuclear weapons to scare the US and NATO into the prosecution of peace, the Russians today intend to paralyze civilian financial, energy, communications and transportation networks to NATO people to put an end to hostilities, “he said.

The Trump government quickly moved to produce and deploy the new weapon after it announced its intentions in a nuclear policy document published two years ago this month.

Opposition in Congress was led by Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat who is chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. The House version of the 2020 law prohibited the deployment of the modified warhead, but it was dropped in the final version of Congress and signed in December by Trump.

“I maintain that this is a weapon that does not contribute to our national security, but only increases the risk of miscalculation with serious consequences,” said Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, in the Senate speech in December .

Robert Burns, The Associated Press