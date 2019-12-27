US Adds Details To Soldier's Death In Afghanistan This Week

Loading...

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A US Special Forces soldier who died in Afghanistan this week was in the process of taking over a Taliban weapon cache when he was killed, announced Friday the U.S. military.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble was in his unit when members discovered an undisclosed amount of Taliban weapons in Kunduz province, said Eric Pahon, spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan. Pahon said Goble and others were clearing the cache when an explosion occurred.

Pahon said the Taliban incorrectly claimed that members of the services were in a convoy and targeted by a roadside bomb during a raid.

Goble, 33, of Washington Township, New Jersey, was killed Monday and an Afghan soldier was injured. Goble served with the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group.

Details on the type of weapons or ordnance being exploded are still under investigation.

