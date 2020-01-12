US accuses Iran of bringing down Ukrainian jetliner, pledges paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“What is clear to us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no rocket hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s national aviation department, told a press conference.

“If they are really certain, they must come and show their findings to the world” in accordance with international standards, he added.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of the Iranian investigation team, said that restoring data from the Black Box flight recorders could take more than a month and that the entire investigation could extend to next year. He also said that Iran can request the help of international experts if it is unable to extract the flight recordings.

The ballistic missile attack at the bases in Iraq did not cause any casualties, thus raising the hope that the deadlock about killing General Qassem Soleimani would end relatively peacefully, although Iran has sent mixed signals as to whether retaliation is complete.

If the US or Canada were to provide conclusive evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, even if it was unintended, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran.

The Iranian public had gathered around leadership after killing Soleimani last Friday, with hundreds of thousands joining the General’s funeral procession in various cities, in an unprecedented display of sadness and unity.

But sentiments in Iran are still rough about the government’s crackdown on large-scale protests late last year, fueled by an economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. Reportedly, several hundred demonstrators have been killed.

Those gaps could quickly break open again if the Iranian authorities were held responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or double Iranian-Canadian citizens. Iran still points to the accidental downing of an Iranian passenger jet by US forces in 1988 – killing all 290 people on board – as evidence of American hostility.

American, Canadian and British officials said on Thursday that it is “very likely” that Iran shot the Boeing 737, which crashed near Tehran on Wednesday. US officials said the jetliner has been incorrectly identified as a threat.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost 57 civilians during the downturn, said, “We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile,” he said.

The US officials did not say what intelligence they had that pointed to an Iranian rocket that was believed to have been fired by the Russian Tor system, known to NATO as the SA-15. But they acknowledged the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication intercepts and other similar intelligence.

Western countries may hesitate to share information about such a strike because it comes from highly classified sources.

Videos verified by The Associated Press seem to show the final seconds of the ill-fated passenger plane that had just left Iran early Wednesday.

In one video, a fast-moving light can be seen through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. The light appears to be the burning surface that falls to the earth when a huge fireball illuminates the landscape.

Someone outside the camera says in Farsi: “The plane caught fire. … In the name of God, the merciful, the merciful. God help us please. Call the fire department! “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “the rocket theory is not excluded, but has not yet been confirmed.”

In a Facebook post, he repeated his call “on all international partners” – in particular the US, Great Britain and Canada – to share data and evidence relevant to the crash. He also announced plans to discuss the investigation later on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo also called on Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne to express his condolences to the Canadians who died in the crash and offered “US support for full cooperation in any investigation,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko tweeted that he and the president had a meeting with US Embassy officials on Friday and received “important data” about the crash. The minister did not specify what kind of data it was, but said it would be “processed by our specialists”.

In an interview with Fox News “Laura Ingraham, which was aired at the end of Thursday, Pompeo said that commercial planes should know if it is safe to fly in and out of Tehran.

“If the international community has to close that airport, then it has to,” he said. “We have to figure this out very, very quickly.”

The German Lufthansa airline said it and subsidiaries are canceling flights to and from Tehran for the next 10 days as a precautionary measure, citing the “unclear security situation for airspace around Tehran airport.” Other airlines have made changes to avoid Iranian airspace.

The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised not to make a single trip to Iran and all air travel to, from or within the country.

Iran’s state-run Iranian news agency quoted Abbas Mousavi Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that Iran “invited Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigation.” .

Iran had initially said that it would not allow Boeing to participate in the probe, in violation of the applicable international accident investigation standards. It later invited the American accident investigation authority to participate in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said at the end of Thursday that it “would evaluate its participation level”, but its role could be limited by US sanctions against Iran. US officials have also expressed concern about sending workers to Iran because of the increased tensions.

US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that his department would grant permits to allow global investigators to travel to Iran and participate in the investigation.

According to the rules of a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB has the right to participate because the crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the US.

The French investigation agency for air accidents, known under the French acronym BEA, also participates in the probe. The engine of the aircraft was designed by CFM International, a joint company between the French group Safran and the American group GE Aviation.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released on Thursday said the pilots of the passenger plane had never made a radio call for help and that the burning plane was trying to return to the airport when it crashed.

The Iranian report suggested that a sudden emergency hit the Boeing 737, managed by Ukrainian International Airlines, just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday.

These findings are not incompatible with the effect of a ground-to-air missile. Such rockets are designed to explode near aircraft and shred them with shrapnel. It is not necessary to score a direct hit, and an affected aircraft can look like it is returning while actually falling apart.

Abedzadeh, the senior aviation officer, said the authorities have recovered two Black Box flight recorders and say they are “damaged” but legible. They can shed further light on what caused the crash.

