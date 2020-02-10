US accuses 4 Chinese military hackers for gigantic Equifax infringement

The US Department of Justice has indicted four members of the Chinese Army for the Equifax offenses of 2017, which have uncovered the data of more than 145 million Americans.

US Attorney General William Barr made the announcement at a press conference on Monday morning and called the infringement a “deliberate and profound violation of the private information of the American people.”

The indictment claims that all four suspects are part of the 54th research institute of the People’s Liberation Army. They are faced with nine charges related to computer fraud, economic espionage and fraud.

According to the indictment the hackers obtained in addition to the personal information (names, birth dates, social security numbers) of 145 million Americans also driver’s license numbers of 10 million Americans. They also had access to other data, including credit card numbers, from another 200,000 Americans. And nearly 1 million people from the UK and Canada were also affected.

Of course, most people probably remember the violation for the way they were sewn through the $ 700 million settlement reached by Equifax with the Federal Trade Commission. Everyone would receive around $ 125 per person, but it was not entirely successful.

Instead, anyone could get 10 years of free credit surveillance that was probably not needed until Chinese hackers broke through the inadequate software of Equifax and many other American companies.

However, it is unlikely that these four hackers will ever be charged in the US, just like the Russians accused of hacking the 2016 elections.

