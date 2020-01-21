US $ 2.45 million contract to replace Casper Ice Arena ice factory approved

(Casper Ice Arena, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – With the “imminent” failure of the Casper Ice Arena ice rink, the city is making plans for a replacement.

The city council approved a $ 2,452,200 contract on Tuesday, January 21, to replace the ice cooler system.

The contract was awarded to Haass Contruction Co., based in Casper. Your offer was the lowest of three offers received.

Another $ 109,500 was reserved as an emergency account for the project.

The B32 engineers designed the project. The city says its project cost estimate was $ 1,427,450.

Since this estimate was lower than the bids received, the city discussed how the additional funds needed during their last working session could be determined. They identified a plan to help the Perpetual Care Fund dollar.

Additional sources of funding for the projects are One Cent No. 15 and 16 optional sales tax funds and the city fund “Replace Ice Making System”.

The three offers received by the city came during their third call for the project.

The project will involve reusing the ice cooler currently in the Casper Events Center. The project also includes the construction of a building for the ice system and the installation of the ice system.

Tim Cortez, director of Casper Parks and Recreation, said during the working session that this cooler at the Casper Events Center was damaged by a water leak last year, but the insurance does cover repairs.

Cortez also said that the city’s employees have noticed that the commercial refrigeration market has become “monopolistic”, which has led to higher offers for the city.

The current ice factory in the Casper Ice Arena is 35 years old. The city says it is about 5-10 years after its life cycle.

Mayor Steve Freel said at the working session that failure of ice cooling could lead to cancellation of the next ice hockey season or other activities.

The current ice system also uses R-22 Freon for operation.

“If more freon is needed in the system, we will exceed the environmental agency’s allowable limits,” Cortez said in a memo.

He added that the project is expected to be completed by November 1, 2020 to avoid program interruptions.

