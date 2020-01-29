Even though Urijah Faber comes from a fairly one-sided loss Petr Yan In December, the UFC Hall of Famer left the door open for further bouts. That said, it seems like a special opportunity to get the 40-year-old star back in the octagon.

Faber comments on the future

“The California Kid” retired last July and brought out Ricky Simon at UFC Sacramento. As a result of this impressive victory and because of Faber’s remarkable career, he was booked to fight the aspiring Yan at UFC 245. If Faber could have stopped the dangerous Russian, he would have stayed behind and knocked on the title shot door. But the Sacramento star made some heavy shots in the fight and was stopped in round three.

What’s next for Faber? While speaking to MMA Junkie recently, the former WEC champion said the following:

“I will remain ready to fight at this point,” said Faber. “There’s no reason not to do this and just see what’s going on. I need to talk to the boys and see if something sounds good. But when I feel the itch, I’m a guy who’s alive right now. Plus it’s a great payday every time you fight and it’s a lot of fun. So it’s something to think about. But (I have) no plans right away. “

“I just want fights that matter,” said Faber. “I think the fight against Petr Yan was fascinating for me, because, above all, even though the general public doesn’t know him, the die-hard fans understand what a dangerous guy he is. And I know that he is in for a long time this game is going to be doing great things. I like this kind of fighting because you want to win such a guy in eight years. He could be the legend that is coming back or someone who is the title holder or something like that. “

Will we see “The California Kid” fighting again?

Based on the comments above, you have to assume that there is a good chance of seeing Faber fighting at least once more. Although Faber’s days as a master candidate may be over, he can still be called upon to fight big names of the highest order. Especially in a spare role when fighters get out.

You also have to wonder if Faber can stay here until next January if the UFC beats him in the fight against T.J. Dillashaw, when its suspension ends.

