Urgent investment needed to increase the affordable housing supply: mayor

Mayor Jim Watson says urgent investments from all three levels of government are needed to increase Ottawa’s affordable housing offerings and help homeless and disabled people find permanent homes that meet their needs.

The memo, signed by Watson and aldermen Jenna Sudds and Catherine McKenney, was issued at the end of Tuesday on the eve of a debate about whether or not to declare a city-wide emergency about affordable housing and homelessness.

The memo discusses the city’s six-year-old plan to tackle housing and homelessness and calls for a dramatic “refreshment” of that strategy.

Over the next 10 years, the city should create between 5,700 and 8,500 affordable housing and financial subsidies, while ensuring that 20 percent of it is spent on supportive and accessible housing. It also calls on the city to maintain its existing stock of Ottawa Community Housing units.

The proposal contains some ambitious goals: reducing total homelessness by 25 percent and eliminating “unprotected” homelessness – people living on the street.

“The renewed plan is ambitious in nature and requires the deployment of significant new funding from all levels of government to be realized,” the memo says. “Without an injection of increased, sustainable and long-term financing, the plan will not achieve its ambitious results.”

The city will spend $ 109 million on housing and homelessness this year, meaning that the cost of the renewed plan cannot be absorbed only by municipal property taxpayers, Watson said. In the past two budgets, the city has committed $ 30 million in capital for new affordable housing projects.

The province will contribute $ 43 million and the federal government $ 27 million to affordable housing and homelessness initiatives in Ottawa in 2020.

Last month McKenney informed colleagues that they would ask for their support to declare an emergency about affordable housing and homelessness. The Council will debate its motion on Wednesday.

The housing crisis of the city arose from a series of problems, according to an evaluation of the 2014 housing and homelessness plan.

Financing for new affordable homes has not kept pace with population growth in the city, bringing Ottawa’s total vacancy rate down to 1.8 percent. That supply shortage has pushed up prices: the average market rent in 2018 was $ 1,174 – an increase of 15 percent compared to 2014.

This means that more people in communal homes are holding their units longer, reducing the annual turnover. The centralized waiting list for community housing has more than 10,600 households. Families can wait years for a place, and some spend longer periods in emergency shelter.

The lack of affordable housing has exacerbated the city’s homeless problem. In the last six years, the number of people requesting emergency shelter placement has increased by 23 percent. In 2018, the emergency reception system operated on average with 108 percent of its capacity.

According to the report, family homelessness is the main cause of the increased demand for emergency rescue centers in the city, and the reason why Ottawa is increasingly dependent on hotels and motels to accommodate the landing.

More than 55,000 households in Ottawa – about 13 percent of the population – live with the kind of low income that makes housing a serious challenge. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says Canadians should not spend more than 30 percent of their pre-tax income on housing.

