Urban Village feeling of West District appeals to all ages

Growing on the ever popular west side of Calgary is the newest urban village of the city, West District of Truman.

“West District is the last master planned community on Stoney Trail, making it a great opportunity for growth and value. Located between 77th and 85th Street Southwest on the south side of Old Banff Coach Road, West District will offer several hundred thousand square feet of retail and commercial space, while focusing sharply on pedestrian orientation with 120-foot distances between buildings and 20-foot sidewalks including the only elevated and integrated cycle paths in Canada, ”says Tony Trutina, COO at Truman. “In the center of the community is a nine-hectare park, with an outdoor amphitheater, ice skating in the winter, summer farmers’ markets with art, music, food and community festivals, all programmed by Truman’s marketing team. This park is the crown jewel of the West District and is called Radio Park, which has already won a number of prizes. “

The homes of West District include apartments, terraced houses and single-family homes for sale, as well as rental homes, each with their own distinctive look.

“We saw a strong tendency of our customers looking for a high degree of customization early on. We are more than happy to accommodate and have fully adapted several houses in our Gateway building, ranging from kitchen and bedroom layout to a combination of two large penthouse suites to create a mega suite of more than 3500 square feet, that is sold well over $ 2 million, “says Trutina. “It is an exciting process for us and our customers and offers our customers the opportunity to make their wishes known without restriction, which is normally not feasible with concrete construction on very large-scale condominium projects.”

Every building has its own character, says Trutina.

“The West District approach is to keep all buildings as unique as possible. Compared to other communities, many product types seem to merge, resulting in the area’s oversaturation and hampering growth and value for early adopters of the vision, “he says. “By minimizing competition between future projects in terms of size, layout and demographic target audience, Truman is able to create niche markets in the district that do not compete with future products in presale or resale within the community. With the diverse product types and building applications, as well as a wide range of price points, allow our customers to live and age on the spot, no matter what stage of life they are in. “

A real advantage of West District is its location surrounded by established communities

“It is close to the center, the mountains are literally just one traffic light away, future infrastructure such as the ring road, radio park and commercial tenants and services are all components that add value to our buyers,” says Trutina. “So far there has been F45 Fitness, Fork & Salad, Blanco and Una Pizza, Beauty Garden, Massage Experts, and we are very close to announcing an exciting coffee / bistro store and innovative high-intensity fitness group for the balance of the retail space, “says Trutina. “Many of the commercial tenants are now open and three more tenants have started to add fixtures to their spaces in anticipation of the opening. We expect all retailers / services to be open for business by the late spring. “

