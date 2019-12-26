UPS driver credited with saving Christmas surprise

Loading...

A UPS driver was caught by the camera going further to ensure a Christmas surprise for a New York family. The video captured by the family's Ring camera shows UPS driver Josh Satkin hiding a large box behind the trash cans to prevent young eyes from seeing him. Mike and Megan Delaney receive alerts on their phone when the Ring camera sees someone in their driveway. Megan Delaney told WABC that she was with her children when she saw that the package was being delivered. "And then I see the box, and I say, & # 39; Oh no & # 39;" he said, but then he saw Satkin hide the box. "I'm like, & # 39; Yes, he saved Christmas & # 39;" he said. "He covered it." When the Delaney saw Satkin and thanked him, he told them that he didn't even realize they were recording him. "It makes it even cooler that nobody is watching and doing an act of kindness," Delaney said. UPS issued a statement saying that Satkin did the right thing and that the company encourages drivers to use their judgment and be creative, if necessary. "It was surprising that he did that for us," Delaney said.

