DENVER – If Democrats had hope to shape President Senate Trump’s deposition process, they would need help from Republicans such as Senator Cory Gardner.

Gardner, a young and cheerful senator who did not endorse the 2016 elections, represents the Democratic trending Colorado. But he walked the party line during Trump’s accusation and subsequent skirmishes about the president’s trial.

Gardner’s statements about the impasse that the Senate has seized have largely been aligned with the president’s most avid defenders. He slapped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the process that Democrats used to accuse Trump in the House and carefully avoided criticizing the president.

Democrats have recognized that it is unlikely that the GOP-led Senate will remove Trump from his post. But they had hoped that deposition would at the very least put pressure on some vulnerable Republican senators while Democrats fight to win the room in November.

Gardner’s attitude is a sign of the limits of that strategy. While Democrats and Republicans fight over how and when to try the president for high crimes and crimes, Gardner and several other GOP senators in tight races this year have shown little inclination to risk the wrath of Trump supporters at home.

It is a political calculation that values ​​loyalty to Trump and his basis above every two-fold occupation. And it is one measure of the grip that Trump has on the party.

“If (Gardner) does something that eliminates the Trump base in Colorado, it’s more dangerous than anything else,” says Dick Wadhams, an experienced GOP strategist in the state. “I’m not sure if deposition will make matters even more complicated for Cory.”

This dynamic also helps explain why other republicans in competing states, including Sens. Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina and Martha McSally in Arizona, have followed the party of their party in deposition proceedings.

Democrats should score four seats to take the senate back – or win three seats plus the White House to have a tie-breaking vice president. One in their ranks, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, is considered vulnerable and also put under pressure by deposition. Democrats can also hope for surprises in places such as Kansas, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that he would not go to an open chair, causing some Republicans to worry about the strength of their candidates.

According to some measures, Gardner is the most endangered Republican on the target list. He won with less than 2% of the vote in 2014, largely elected on the interim backlash to President Barack Obama. In one ad, Gardner promised that “if my party is wrong, I will say so.”

Gardner was the only Colorado republican to win a top race in the last 15 years because an influx of white, university-educated transplants have shifted state politics to the left. In 2016, Trump lost Colorado by 5 percentage points and in 2018, Democrats won every race across the state.

Gardner hopes that he can squeeze out every vote from the declining share of Republican voters in Colorado. He also wants to call on the long tradition of the state of pragmatic centrists with Colorado-specific efforts, such as allowing marijuana companies access to the banking system, expanding Rocky Mountain National Park and relocating the Office’s headquarters or Land Management to Western Colorado. His strategists think that this combination can resell him.

But analysts note that it is a difficult path at a time when Trump dominates all political talks.

“There are many factors that make things very difficult for Cory,” said Floyd Ciruli, a non-partisan pollster in Denver. “Accusation just brings another problem there.”

Gardner has carefully limited his statements about accusation and called headlines in October when he refused to say that a politician should not ask for foreign aid in an election. The evasion includes a defense from the president, suggesting that Trump is the victim of bias.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gardner spokeswoman Annalyse Keller said: “Senator Gardner believes that the investigation into Nancy Pelosi’s accusation to appease the extreme left has been a total circus that has only divided this country. Senator Gardner is a jury member and in contrast until what has happened in Parliament, he is confident that the process in the senate will be bipartisan and fair. “

The main test of accusation can come after the trial begins and Republicans such as Gardner are forced to confirm whether they want to admit new testimonials and documents, as Democrats have argued.

Gardner’s alignment with the president was gradual. The senator withdrew his approval from Trump in October 2016, after Trump was detained on tape about bragging about sexually abusing women. But after Trump’s election, Gardner’s criticism of the president has been muted.

He punished Trump after the President seemed to blame “both parties” for a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. But Gardner has ensured that he is not personally critical of the president on a number of issues, from demanding that democratic congress women “go back” to their homeland to complaints that immigrants come from Africa instead of Norway.

In the meantime, Gardner has supported many of the President’s priorities, including voting for Trump’s proposal for health care, tax plans and conservative judges. He also led the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2018 and helped establish a presidential mid-term strategy that extended the GOP majority even when they lost control of the House.

“At this point, he has shown that he is loyal to Trump and not to the Colorado voters,” said Craig Hughes, a Democratic state strategist at Gardner. “Once you’ve gone that far with Trump, you probably get less money than it costs.”

Gardner’s strategy contrasts with that of another Colorado Republican, former Rep. Mike Coffman. Coffman continued to criticize Trump during his 2018 re-election campaign in a competitive suburb of Denver. Coffman lost with double digits.

Josh Penry, a republican strategist who advised Coffman and does not like Trump, said that Gardner’s reluctance to criticize the president makes sense. If Gardner ever turned against the president, Democrats would remain critical. “It would be” thoughts and prayers “and” just words, “he said, referring to two criticisms cast at Coffman during the last election.

“You can never do enough because this is not about Trump,” said Penry. “It’s that they want to beat Cory Gardner.”

Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press