Upgrade your home theater setup with the help of these deals

2020-04-18

If you find yourself watching more TV than ever before, you are probably considering upgrading your setup. To help you, we’ve rounded up some amazing TVs, projectors, and antennae for sale. Before you know it, you’ll have the theater of your dreams for a fraction of the price and get back to binge-watching the latest Netflix du jour series.

TVs

SHARP® 65-Inch 4K UHD Q7000 Smart TV with HDR, for $ 999.95 (24% off)

The incredibly slim Smart TV features striking, dynamic images, built-in speakers, and wireless internet connection. In addition, apart from wireless connection, this TV also supports Ethernet and other wired inputs.

VIZIO E-Series ™ 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, for $ 429.95 (8% off)

The E-Series smart TV by Vizio offers thousands of apps with the convenience of Google Chromecast. In addition, it features 10 local dimming zones that intuitively adjust the backlight of your screen to fit the content you play on the screen, delivering you a dynamic, fully immersive experience.

LG 86-inch 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV with AI ThinQ®, on sale for $ 2149.99 (28% off)

This smart LG TV runs on award-winning LG webOS software that delivers fast app selection, smart home integration, and voice interaction. You can also stream full movies from top 130+ popular channels with free, built-in Channel Plus.

LG C9 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with AI ThinQ + NVIDIA G-Sync, on sale for $ 2129.95 (18% off)

The LG C9 Smart TV features the same smart processor as mentioned above. This model, however, is great for playing with its response time of 1ms, low lag input, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode.

The VIZIO D-Series 50-inch Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV, for $ 429.95 (14% off)

Smart TVs feature gorgeous, crystal clear, ultra HD views. Plus, you’ll have easy access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, and more using VIZIO Internet Apps Plus.

Projects

Vivitek Q38-BK Full HD Smart Projector (Certified Refurbished), on sale for $ 279 (44% off)

What’s better than carrying your favorite shows and movies everywhere you go? With this portable projector, you can wirelessly stream and project documents, photos, movies, and more from your Android and iOS devices.

The AAXA S1 Mini Projector for the Nintendo Switch, on sale for $ 289.99 (7% off)

This mini projector transforms the Nintendo Switch’s gaming system from a 6-inch single-player screen to a massive 120-inch multi-player screen, so everyone can join in the fun.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, for sale for $ 279.99 (64% off)

This Prima Projector is roughly the size of an iPhone 7s Plus, so you have no problem taking it with you wherever you go. Moreover, as it features 200 lumens, you will enjoy a clear, sharp image in almost any lighting condition.

Antennae

AT-400V 70-Mile Range Outdoor / Indoor HDTV Antenna, for $ 109.99 (54% off)

The external / internal antenna features a signal range of up to 70 miles, a multi-directional pattern, and receives free local TV signals from networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision, and more.

AT-133 Paper-Thin Indoor TV Antenna with Side Table, for $ 19.99 (53% off)

What makes this antenna stand out amongst others is its super slim, aesthetically appealing design. It supports HDTV, 1080P TV, and 4K ULTRA HD, plus, it is compatible with TV converter boxes and digital TVs.

ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna, for sale for $ 14.99 (57% off)

This compact antenna receives free broadcast on high definition TV signals, along with channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more, among others, a range of up to 30 miles .

Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna, for sale for $ 19.99 (31% off)

Hate monthly payments? Then look no further than the Rveal Digital Antenna. With this device, you will receive instant access to your local channels, including news, weather, sports and more for one-time and monthly payments.

