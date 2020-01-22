Upgrade your business trip with these essential supplies during the flight

Sony WF-1000XM3

With up to eight hours of listening time per charge (and 24 hours of spare capacity in the case), these brilliant-sounding tops make great companions during the flight. The noise reduction system adapts to the environment and automatically adjusts to block the snoring sample on the center seat. Also pack a decent wired headset for connection to the aircraft’s entertainment system.

$ 200

Photo: BETH HOLZER

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce bottle with hot shot cap

This vacuum-sealed vessel keeps 12 ounces of Yirgacheffe artisan breweries hot for a maximum of five hours. The two-part lid is the real highlight here: the middle clicks open with just a half turn, so you can sip anywhere along the edge. Never put your mouth in line again with a small spout. A leak-free seal prevents the precious caffeine from splashing on that clean white shirt.

$ 30

Photo: BETH HOLZER

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The latest version of the Microsoft flagship is one of our favorite ultraportables. The sub-2-pounder has a clear 12.3-inch touchscreen with high resolution, has a battery life of eight hours and runs all critical Windows apps. Add a Type Cover ($ 160) and Surface Pen ($ 100) to turn the Pro 7 into a full-fledged laptop replacement.

$ 18

Photo: Beth Holzer

Tom Bihn Pilot laptop bag

If you fly light, this travel bag can be all the luggage you need. Choose an exterior made from lightweight ripstop nylon or harder ballistic fabric. The inside is spacious enough for a 13-inch laptop (or the Microsoft Surface Pro 7), toiletries, and a change of clothing. The front pocket has a vertical zipper for easy access to a water bottle or travel cup.

$ 165

Photo: Beth Holzer

Bombas compression socks

If your feet swell when you fly – or even if you are sitting long – try a pair of compression stockings. They will improve blood circulation to curb swelling and reduce the risk of blood clots in the lower limbs. With every pair you purchase, the company also donates a pair to a homeless shelter.

$ 18

Stylist: Lionel Dulce

