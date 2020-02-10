Upgrade to a TP-Link Mesh network system for only $ 97

Best technical deals Best technical deals The best technical deals from the internet, which are updated daily.

Kiss your ugly barebones router with this $ 97 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, such as the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and creepy, offer a bona fide solution for WiFi dead zones in your home.

This is how they work: multiple nodes or access points work together to cover your house as a signal. In fact, their glossy design encourages people to keep them out of cupboards and drawers and keep them in view to ensure a no-load signal.

The best part of this specific model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means that they stay out of the way and do not take up any counter space. Make sure they stay outside.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (eg 802.11ac / WiFi 5 and app-based management) and is routinely offered for $ 120-150. This is the lowest price we’ve seen and that matches the deal on Black Friday.

