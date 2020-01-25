Upgrade to a ring surveillance camera and save $ 30 with this offer

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The easy to use and set up ring surveillance cameras should only take about 5-10 minutes to install.

Image: ring

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-01-24 15:50:53 UTC

TL; DR: Monitor your home anytime with a ring surveillance camera available through Amazon for $ 30.

What started as a pitch on Shark Tank has now revolutionized how much control we have over our homes. Ring surveillance cameras have changed the way we track the arrival of our packages, checking who rang the doorbell (so we can decide whether to pretend we’re not at home or not), and of course to bring our houses to safety.

It is true that since Amazon bought the company for $ 1 billion in February 2018, people have voiced their conflicting opinions about the device and said it was just another way for the shopping monster to spy on us. (Hello Alexa!)

But if it’s more important to focus on the protection and security of your home than paying attention to conspiracy theories, you’ll be happy to hear that Ring is offering his camera for $ 30 at a special price of $ 219.

Speaking of Alexa: thanks to the camera’s Alexa compatibility, you will be notified when motion is detected and you can talk to your visitors about the Echo device you are using. With 1080HD video and a horizontal field of view of 140 degrees and a vertical field of view of 78 degrees, you can see who is standing at the door on your phone, tablet or PC.

If your camera is (ironically) stolen, it will be replaced free of charge under Ring’s Lifetime Theft Protection.