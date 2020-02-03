Upgrade on schedule for obsolescence of IT system for retirement benefits, says minister | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

OAS is built on one of a number of government systems that rely on older computer languages ​​and that rely on aging technology that requires a lot of attention from federal IT staff.

Briefing documents provided to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the election reported that these “mission-critical” systems and applications are “rusting and at risk of failure,” and that requires immediate attention from his government.

Some push 60 years old and are built on “outdated technology” that can no longer be maintained, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

Canadians expect a much more dynamic and digital experience that requires new, improved systems, Schulte says.

“We are not going to pinch the penny and compromise the process. So it takes time, but I want to make sure that seniors and Canadians know that we are being seized and that we have made progress,” Schulte said in an interview on Monday .

