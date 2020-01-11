Updated VW Up! Launched, Up! GTI returns for the new model year

Loading...

Volkswagen brought back the Up! GTI on the British market, after a short break, launching it in two versions, three and five doors, with generous equipment and the new brand logo.

Sitting at the top of the range, it contains a model-specific body kit, 17-inch alloy wheels, a checkered fabric covering and ambient lighting. The 1.0-liter 115-liter 115-hp (113-hp / 85-kW) turbocharged three-cylinder engine resumes, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, which allows it to sprint at 100 km / h (62 mph) in 8 , 8 seconds.

New to the Volkswagen city car family, the Up! R-Line, with custom body components, black roof and side mirror housings and optional 16-inch or 17-inch standard wheels. This version is lower on the ground and comes with front fog lights, an R-Line badge, heated front seats, heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors and a few other extras.

The top! Beats is still part of the offer, with Beats badges, 15-inch alloy wheels, red or black mirror housings, exclusive interior additions and a high-end 300 watt audio system with subwoofer mounted under the trunk floor.

The manufacturer also accepts orders for the White and Black Edition versions of the Up!, With their white or black reflections, the contrasting roof, mirror caps and dashboard trim, 16-inch wheels and others. These are only available in the five-door body style, as the three-door is reserved for entry-level and Up! GTI.

Speaking of the base variant, it comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a 5-inch composition screen, a navigation interface for smartphones and a DAB radio.

The price starts at £ 12,440 ($ 16,263 / € 14,638) on the road for the 3-door and at £ 12,840 ($ 16,786 / € 15,109) for the 5-door. The White / Black editions cost £ 13,125 ($ 17,159 / € 15,444), the Beats £ 13,490 ($ 17,636 / € 15,874) and the R line will cost you £ 14,280 ($ 18,669 / € 16,803). For the 3 doors Up! GTI, you look at £ 15,895 ($ 20,780 / € 18,703), and the 5-door adds a premium of £ 400 ($ 523 / € 471).

Finally, the schedule will soon be joined by the electric e-Up !.