[Update: US rollout] Android 10 is apparently now rolling for the LG G8 ThinQ

Given how badly LG treats devices for updates, the suggestion that the Android 10 update for the LG G8 ThinQ comes out is impressive for a company that can barely ship Android Pie.

According to a single report on Reddit (via GSMArena), Android 10 is now being introduced for the LG G8 ThinQ in South Korea. Reddit poster Jerry101923 claims to have the update, and has released some information and screenshots of the latest Android build running on its device.

There are next to no reports of the update reaching other devices from LG G8 ThinQ owners. This could just be a one-off before a much larger rollout occurs.

(Update 02/03): It seems that the stable launch of Android 10 for the LG G8 ThinQ has now started in the US after waiting a long time since we first saw Korean mobile phones. We have seen that the update has already been released on Verizon and Sprint, but now unlocked owners can get the latest operating system upgrade.

Posters on Reddit confirmed that the OTA was on its way, and the firmware update for V20a also included the security patch for January 2020. It weighs approximately 1.9 GB, which is to be expected considering how much of an upgrade for Android 10 lies over Android Pie. Now may be the time to check the system update panel because the system upgrade may be waiting.

Since Jerry101923 has a South Korean LG G8 device, we expect that there will be a more extensive introduction in the region before the borders are crossed in the coming weeks. We are not sure whether this will be the case because the LG has an appalling update track record.

For those in doubt about the update, Jerry101923 even uploaded a video of the new user interface and update that runs on his device to give us an indication of what to expect and a number of the optimizations available.

While it is unclear how long you will have to wait to install Android 10 on your own LG G8 ThinQ, there is at least one version that is currently available elsewhere. This means you will likely get the latest version of Android at some point – we’ll update you as soon as we figure out when this could be possible.

