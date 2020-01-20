UPDATE: Town Creek Culvert entering the next phase soon will close the popular intersection

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Town Creek Culvert project in Uptown Greenville will soon begin construction.

The project, which started in March 2018, is still months from its completion.

Most of the construction is currently at the intersection of Reade Circle and Cotanche St; However, this should be completed by the end of the month, early February.

Next, the project is moved west to the intersection of Evans St. and Reade Circle. City officials say this intersection will be closed for months.

“The fact that Cotanche will be open will help mitigate the fact that the intersection here in Evans will be closed,” said Jordan Anders, Greenville City’s communications specialist. “It (Cotanche St.) will deliver another artery to the Uptown district as it is obviously not ideal for this intersection (Evans St.).”

City officials will hold a public input meeting on Thursday. January 30 at 5:00 p.m. in the city council chambers to discuss the next phase. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate.

“It was fantastic to work with them and they were very patient with the annoyance and headache that the traffic caused when this project was carried out here,” said Anders.

The project aims to address the current water drainage problem in the district. The crews have replaced older culverts with much larger, newer ones.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late summer and early autumn. According to city officials, this time frame can change depending on the weather.