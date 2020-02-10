UPDATE: The weather continues to make it difficult to find corpses in Barbour County

UPDATE (10.02.20, 14:47):

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Efforts to recover a kayaker’s body in the Middle Fork River in Audra State Park continue to be hampered by poor weather conditions.

According to Matthew Rodriguez, a natural resources police officer, the natural resources department is currently waiting for support from other agencies, including the fire department, to assist with the search.

Ten people were kayaking together when the incident happened, Rodriguez said. They were all experienced kayakers, two of whom were certified lifeguards. The certified kayakers tried to help but, according to Rodriguez, could not save them.

The forces are pretty sure where the kayaker is, but the area is difficult to access, said Rodriguez.

For now, the local agencies are waiting for the rain to stop before they can enter the water, Rodriguez said. The investigation will continue if the weather permits.

Rapids in Audra State Park

Soldiers on site at Audra State Park

UPDATE (09.02.20, 09:35 p.m.)):

9-1-1 officials from Barbour County confirmed that the search was suspended until Monday morning due to weather conditions.

The Barbour County Communication Center also announced that the West Virginia Natural Resources Department is leading the search and investigation.

UPDATE (09.02.20, 6.30 p.m.)):

Belington Fire Chief, Phil Hart, told 12 News that a kayaker has been under water since around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon and rescue workers are working to recover the body.

Barbour County’s 9-1-1 communications center has confirmed that Belington, Bridgeport, Buckhannon, Elkins, Junior and Nutter Fort fire departments and Barbour and Belington emergency services are on site.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, State Police and Natural Resources Department in West Virginia are also on site to assist in the examination and recovery of the woman’s body.

“At this point, only one kayaker is missing, we don’t know the age under water. We know this is a woman, we don’t know where she came from at this time, but we do have on-site staff. The body is still in the water, under the water, we are currently making restoration efforts here, ”said Belington fire chief Phil Hart.

Rescue workers and vehicles are on the scene of a drowning in Audra State Park, which occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Barbour County’s 9-1-1 officials are not currently publishing any information.

A 12 news reporter is on site, we will continue to report and provide information as soon as we receive it.