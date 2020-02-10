UPDATE: The lane was reopened after an accident with a vehicle on I-79

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 11:11 AM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 11:38 am EST

UPDATE (02/10/2020 11:35 a.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The lane temporarily blocked off on the I-79 to the north in Fairmont was reopened on Monday morning after an accident with a single vehicle.

Vehicle crash on I-79 NB with mileage marking 138.2.

Road cleared.

– 511 Northern WV (@ WV511North) February 10, 2020

ORIGINAL (02/10/2020 11:11 AM)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A single vehicle accident on I-79 resulted in an interstate lane being blocked.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. and affected only one vehicle. No transports have been made so far, but the Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, according to the communications center.

The slow lane of I-79 near mile 138 is currently blocked because the accident has been rectified, officials at the communications center said.

There is no indication of when the lane will be opened again.