KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County Schools will be closed on Friday February 7th, officials of the Preston County Board of Education said.

The official said the reason for the closure was due to the prevention of influenza and the possibility of bad weather.

Maintenance and mechanics must be reported regularly. All custodian banks, cooks / custodian banks and long-term sub-custodians rented by the board of directors have to report on the daily shift from 6 a.m. Client, deputy client and all other employees with contracts over 200 days report regularly to work. All other employees are not reported to work, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Education Authority has announced that schools will be closed on Friday, February 7, to “prevent disease spreading and allow time for facility disinfection,” an email from BOE officials.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In an email to the parents of pupils from Marion County Schools, the county education authority said the schools would be closed on Friday February 7th due to an influenza outbreak.

WEST UNION, W.Va. – All schools in Doddridge County will be closed on Friday February 7th, the Doddridge County Education Authority said on Thursday.

Education committee officials said schools will be closed due to bad weather and ongoing illness, Code C.

There is currently no additional information on Friday’s school closings in Doddridge County.

