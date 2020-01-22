UPDATE @ 2:20 PM: Belleville Police says the western lanes of Dundas Street East are closed until 5:00 PM. while crews perform repairs on a hydropole, which was knocked down by a single vehicle accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until at least that time.

–

There are some traffic disruptions to be expected this hour on Dundas Street East in Belleville.

City police report a crash between Pinnacle and Church Streets, around 1:30 PM, in which a hydro-pool and its lines were knocked down.

Police, ambulance and fire brigade personnel are all on site and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Photos of the scene show a white taxi against the hydropole, leaning over the sidewalk to a parking lot.

We will have more details as soon as they are released.

