Update Ryan Christie injury | CeltsAreHere

Ryan Christie underwent emergency surgery just hours after the defeat of Glasgow Derby at the end of 2019. This created the fear that the player might miss a large part of the games when the bhoys return to domestic action.

However, the player flew with the rest of the team to Celtic’s training base in Dubai, but he does not participate in the sessions.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy gave good news about Ryan Christie’s injury, but the way he talks will see the player miss the first few games of 2020.

“He had a small setback, but he had obviously tackled that quickly, so hopefully it won’t keep him out too long.” Kennedy told CelticTV.

“He will miss most of the week here in Dubai, but hopefully he won’t miss many games once we get back.

“It will be touch and go for the first game, but it will take weeks instead of months. Hopefully it will be okay ”

If there is an ideal time to get hurt, it is probably after the winter break. This means that Ryan can recover, knowing that he will not miss much playing time.

Ryan has been one of Celtic’s top players this season and it would be a huge blow to have him out for a while.

The great thing about this Celtic team is that there is almost a capable backup in every position.

Tom Rogic could see action against Partick a Thistle when we return.