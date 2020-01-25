If you play Rocket League via Steam on your Mac, you will soon have to switch to Windows or abandon most of the online features. The studio behind the blockbuster game announced today that it will discontinue macOS and Linux support starting in March.

Update 1/25/19: Psyonix offered new details on this decision in a post on Reddit. The company offers full refunds to people who purchased the Mac or Linux version of Rocket League. You can find instructions on how to request a refund here.

Psyonix also provided more details on the reasoning behind its decision to remove support for macOS and Linux. Essentially, the company says that there are “new types of content and features” that it would like to develop, but cannot support on DirectX9.

Unfortunately, our native macOS and Linux clients depend on our DX9 implementation for their OpenGL rendering engine to work. When we stop supporting DX9, these clients stop working. To keep these versions working, we would need to invest a lot more time and resources in a replacement rendering pipeline like Metal on macOS.

You can read the full explanation on Reddit.

Last year, the studio behind Rocket League, Psyonix, was acquired by Epic Games. Reddit users are speculating that one of the reasons why macOS is dropped is because of differences in Epic Games strategy and varying support for macOS.

In a new support document, Psyonix simply explains that its goal is to provide the “best possible experience” to all players, which is not possible if it is to maintain the Mac and Linux versions of Rocket League:

We want Rocket League to be the best possible experience for all of our players. This includes adapting to the use of new technologies. This has made it more difficult to support macOS and Linux (SteamOS). For this reason, we will have a final fix for these versions in early March.

Once the latest Rocket League patch for Mac is released in March, the version will no longer be supported. You’ll still be able to download and install the game, but “some features won’t work as expected,” says Pysnoix. This mainly includes online features, such as online matchmaking, tournaments and private matches.

These features will continue to work on macOS and Linux, even after removing support:

Local matches

Split screen playback

Garage / Inventory (Your existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career statistics

replays

Steam workshop maps (to download before the final patch)

Personalized training packs (to download before the final patch)

Finally, if you purchased Rocket League for Mac with Steam, you can download the Windows version and run it in Boot Camp. Learn more in the full support document here.

