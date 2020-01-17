Update on a Texas Ice Cream Licker: He was found guilty

In all our talks about 2019 and what happened, I can’t believe we all forgot to mention this. 2019 was the year when ice cream was licked and put back in the store.

There have been several reports of ice cream lickers in the United States. It seemed that part of the population wanted a piece of this attention-getting cake.

Then we learned how illegal it is to manipulate products in a shop. Some have been threatened with crimes for licking their ice.

He has misconducted for Port Arthur, TX, who licks ice.

According to reports, he pleaded guilty to a class – an offense. His conviction will be in March this year. Everything boiled down to criminal mischief.

He was one of those who claimed to have bought the ice cream after recording the video. He even claimed to have shown the receipt to the police.

I’ve never thought about the food I get from a grocery store. I always assumed that the groceries that I bought were not improperly manipulated.

After these reports showed up, I started to check that the products were sealed. Even then I asked myself.

2020 is a new year and hopefully we can leave the ice alone this year.