[Update: now available as standalone purchase] Apple would make the Radeon Professional W5700X MPX Module out there in personalized Mac Professional builds

Apple makes the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module available in custom Mac Pro builds

Months following the start of the Mac Professional, Apple has last but not least manufactured available the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module GPU possibility through the develop-to-order approach. The Navi 10-based mostly GPU is a great addition for video clip editors doing the job with higher good quality 10-little bit footage.

Update 4/16: The Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module is now out there as a standalone obtain for $1000.

The Radeon Professional W5700X is readily available in a single of two configurations throughout the configuration process. End users have the selection of incorporating a single Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory for $600, or incorporating two Radeon Professional W5700Xs with 16GB of GDDR6 every single for $1600.

Apple also intends to sell the W5700X MPX module as a standalone item for upgrading the Mac Pro. Though there’s at present no cost listing for the standalone module, I’d count on it to market for $1000 when sold on its possess. That is simply because, as Travis down in the comment so aptly notes, the 580X sells for $400, which is factored into the rate of the first W5700X, as a result, every single more device costs $1000.

 

Despite the fact that we’re nonetheless waiting around on benchmarks and authentic environment comparisons, the Radeon Pro W5700X looks like the no-brainer preference for people searching to construct a Mac Professional, but not crack the financial institution. It’s a significantly and absent greater choice that the pathetic Radeon Professional 580X that Apple ships with the Mac Pro by default.

In addition, the GPU architecture really should also produce a great deal greater results in the spot of video clip exports when in contrast to Vega-dependent GPUs like the Radeon Pro 580X, specifically when it will come to exporting higher excellent H.265 video clip. Navi 10-based GPUs like the W5700X have crafted-in HEVC hardware-accelerated decoding, which really should considerably reduce the otherwise excruciating export moments in Last Slice Pro X for individuals on the lookout to distribute 10-little bit HEVC video.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU

If you’re in the industry for the Mac Professional, the addition of the Radeon Professional W5700X to the lineup makes the in close proximity to entry-stage devices substantially additional fascinating in my impression. Be positive to look at out our major Mac Professional options video for a extra in depth search at Apple’s halo machine.

