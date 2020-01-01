[Update: New Wireless CarPlay options] The best Apple CarPlay receivers for your car

Loading...

Apple CarPlay is by far the safest way to interact with your iPhone in the car. This is because you never touch your iPhone while driving, which you should never do anyway. Instead, you control navigation, communication and entertainment with Siri and a simplified interface on your car screen.

But what if your car doesn’t have a built-in screen or the one it does not work with Apple CarPlay? The good news is that you don’t necessarily have to go out and buy a new car. In most cases, you can buy and have a very good dashboard system installed for $ 200 to $ 1,000. However, it is important to choose the right solution before investing. Here are a few tips:

Updated January 1, 2020 with new options and accessories.

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

The first thing to consider is the compatibility of the system. Similar to the smart home technology that works with Amazon and Apple platforms, infotainment systems can work with Google’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

That being said, there are still new units introduced that only support one system. Watch for this if dual compatibility is a factor.

My family only uses Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto could be useful if a passenger is using Android. Support for both systems should also improve the resale value and appeal of your vehicle.

Top choices:

Wireless CarPlay

Apple CarPlay was launched with extremely limited availability in 2014 on some new cars and aftermarket CPUs, but today you can find CarPlay support from almost all brands. That’s true for wired CarPlay at least, but wireless CarPlay is only available on a few options.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nB82LSLuSQk [/ integrated]

For this reason, you can safely assume that any version of CarPlay that you find today will require a connection to the system with a Lightning cable. There are however some exceptions:

In the case of replacement units, wireless CarPlay is not necessarily more expensive either. You can find models for less than $ 500. It is definitely worth considering if you are buying a new system today.

As for the installation, this can be a DIY job if you have experience in changing car stereos, but you can usually pay between $ 100 and $ 500 in parts and service to properly install them. CarPlay screens. Prices often depend on the complexity of the installation work, so shop around with local businesses to be sure.

Factors to consider include loss of access to built-in cameras, the need to replace cameras, and possibly loss of access to system controls only available in the default infotainment system.

What to do if your car is already delivered with CarPlay, but it is not wireless? Great question. This is not an area that we have tested at the moment, but several suppliers offer adapters that claim to convert CarPlay wired systems to wireless versions.

Again, these have not been tested by us and there is no guarantee that these adapters will work with future versions of the software. Do your research before buying.

Display types

Another major factor is the type of display. There are two types with a radically different quality: capacitive which is preferred and resistive which you will probably want to avoid.

There are decent resistive touch screens that provide a satisfying experience on a budget, but investing in a capacitive system will ultimately provide a much better experience; in some cases, you can pay more for a worse experience! The difference in screen types is like comparing an iPhone screen to that of an old ATM machine.

These options are examples of what you will find on the market:

Integrated CarPlay or after-sales?

Finally, there is the decision to decide whether to buy new with CarPlay or rely on an alternative system. New cars with CarPlay support generally offer better integrations with rear / side cameras and steering wheel controls, but not all new cars come with CarPlay yet, even if they have built-in screens.

In some cases, you can have a better experience by purchasing a new car without CarPlay and then having a spare unit like the Alpine iLX-107 with Wireless CarPlay installed.

CarPlay secondary market systems come from several companies:

CarPlay recap:

If you decide to buy a new car that offers CarPlay, look for factors such as the display size and screen resolution to compare. As more and more automakers begin to adopt Wireless CarPlay, be sure to research the current options before purchasing. Many dealers don’t know the difference between CarPlay and Wireless CarPlay, so rely on your own information.

I prefer tight integration of a new car with integrated CarPlay if possible, but I recommend Alpine iLX-107 as an aftermarket choice for its display size, screen type and wireless CarPlay support. Just note that there is no support for Android Auto if that is a factor for you – Pioneer AVIC-W8400NEX with Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto is worth a look for this.

