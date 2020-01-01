[Update: New Wireless CarPlay options] Best Apple CarPlay receivers for your car

Loading...

Apple CarPlay is without a doubt the safest way to communicate with your iPhone in the car. That's because you never touch your iPhone while driving, something that you should never do. Instead, you control navigation, communication and entertainment with Siri and a simplified interface on the screen of your car.

But what if your car does not have a built-in display or does not work with Apple CarPlay? The good news is that you don't necessarily have to buy a brand new car. In most cases you can buy a really good in-dash system and have it installed for $ 200 to $ 1,000. However, it is important to choose the right solution before you make the investment. Here are a few tips:

January 1, 2020 updated with new options and accessories.

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

The first thing to consider is system compatibility. Like smart home technology that works with Amazon and Apple platforms, infotainment systems can work with both Apple CarPlay and Google & # 39; s Android Auto.

That said, new units are still being introduced that only support one system. Note that double compatibility is a factor.

My family only uses Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto can be useful if a passenger uses Android. Support for both systems should also help the resale value and appeal of your vehicle.

Best choices:

Wireless CarPlay

Apple CarPlay was launched in 2014 with extremely limited availability on selected new cars and aftermarket main units, but today you can find CarPlay support from almost every brand. That applies at least to wired CarPlay, but wireless CarPlay is only available on a few options.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nB82LSLuSQk [/ embed]

For that reason you can safely assume that every version of CarPlay that you find today requires connection to the system via a Lightning cable. However, there are some exceptions:

In the case of aftermarket units, wireless CarPlay is also not necessarily more expensive. You can find models for less than $ 500. It is definitely worth your attention if you buy a new system today.

Regarding installation, it can be a do-it-yourself job if you have experience with changing car radios, but you can usually pay $ 100- $ 500 in parts and service to correctly install CarPlay screens to install. Prices often depend on the complexity of the installation task, so contact local companies to be sure.

Factors to consider include losing access to built-in cameras, replacing cameras and possibly losing access to system controls that are only available in the standard infotainment system.

What if your car is already supplied with CarPlay, but it is not wireless? Big question. This is not yet an area that we have tested, but several vendors offer adapters that claim to convert wired CarPlay systems into wireless versions.

Again, these have not been tested by us and there are no guarantees that these adapters will work with future software versions. Do your research before you buy.

Display types

Display type is another important factor. There are two types with enormously different quality: the preferred capacitive, and the resistive that you probably want to avoid.

There are decent resistive touch screens that offer a good experience with a limited budget, but investing in a capacitive system will ultimately offer a much better experience; in some cases you can pay more for a worse experience! The difference in screen types is like comparing an iPhone screen with that of an old cash machine.

These options are examples of what you will find on the market:

CarPlay built-in or aftermarket?

Finally there is the decision to decide whether you want to buy new with CarPlay or instead rely on an aftermarket system. New cars with CarPlay support generally offer better integrations with backup / side cameras and steering controls, but not all new cars come with CarPlay even if they have built-in screens .

In some cases, you may have a better experience buying a new car without CarPlay than with an aftermarket unit such as the Alpine iLX-107 with Wireless CarPlay installed.

Aftermarket CarPlay systems are from different companies:

CarPlay Wrap up:

If you decide to buy a new car that CarPlay offers, look for factors such as display size and screen resolution for comparison. As more car manufacturers start using Wireless CarPlay, you should investigate the current options before they buy. Many dealers will not know the difference between CarPlay and Wireless CarPlay, so rely on your own information.

I prefer the tight integration of a new car with built-in CarPlay if possible, but I recommend Alpine iLX-107 as a choice for its display size, screen type and support for Wireless CarPlay. Please note that there is no Android Auto support if that is a factor for you – Pioneer AVIC-W8400NEX with Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto is worth a look for that purpose.

