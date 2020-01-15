The Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Android One-powered Xiaomi Mi A2 after quite a long wait.

A cheap and cheerful device that has been surprisingly popular in some regions thanks to its clean operating system and relatively decent specifications, the Android 10 update has been on the market for a long time. After the launch with Android Pie in November 2018, we now see the Android 10 update gradually rolling out for the Mi A2 in some regions (via XDA developers).

(Update 01/15): So although the Mi A2 Android 10 update was welcomed, it turned out to be disappointing for the Xiaomi Mi A3. Since this is indeed part of the Android One program, it is not too much to assume that the Mi A3 would receive the OS upgrade within a comparable period.

Thank you for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce that the update will be released in mid-February for Mi A3.

Well, some good news, as Xiaomi India confirmed on Twitter that the Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to be released in mid-February. That means you have to wait about a month, but it is better than no news at all.

The barebones Xiaomi device contains all the new core features of Android 10, such as the new motion navigation, the system-wide dark mode, improved privacy controls and much more. The cosmetic changes are very minimal, but the upgrade should improve the clean experience of one of the cheapest Android One smartphones you can buy.

With 1.3 GB this is a major upgrade, so it may be worthwhile making sure that you are connected to a solid WiFi network before you try to download it. However, you will receive all the best functions of the new update. There is also room for the December 2019 security patch, and XDA notes that the unlocked bootloader warnings that would appear during startup have now disappeared.

It is said that this update has a phased implementation. This means that you may have to wait a while for the OTA message to appear on your device. Our advice would be to come back regularly to ensure that you get the Android 10 upgrade as soon as it is available for your Xiaomi Mi A2 handset.

