UPDATE (February 6, 2020, 10:30 a.m.):

SALEM, W.Va. – More information has been released on the assassination attempt that a Salem man faces and that led to police persecution in Ritchie County on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, February 4, MPs responded to a reported shootout in Salem, according to a lawsuit filed by the Doddridge County Sheriff Department. The MPs said they had arrived on site and had spoken to the victim. The victim informed MPs that the suspect Charles Barr had already left the scene and that, according to the complaint, no one had been shot.

According to the ad, MPs left the residence to search for Barr. After they could not find him, they returned to the Salem residence to speak to the victim again. According to MPs, the victim asked Barr to pick up his father’s belongings, and when he wasn’t fast enough, Barr walked aggressively towards him. The victim told MPs that he had tried to defend himself by grabbing Barr’s waist when, according to the complaint, he felt a pinch on the side of his stomach. The complaint subsequently found that Barr pulled a black pistol from his waistband and fired a shot an inch from the victim’s body. The bullet hit the ground, and when the gun was fired, Barr ran out the door and left the stolen vehicle, which police authorities later determined to be driving Tuesday night during the persecution.

Local MPs said they took pictures of the bullet on the floor and that there was blood on the floor.

In addition to his allegations of escaping into a vehicle and accepting or stealing a stolen vehicle, Barr has been indicted, according to court records, for attempted murder and possession of a gun as a prohibited person. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE (February 5, 2020, 12:00 p.m.):

The West Virginia State Police’s Harrisville division has released additional information on Tuesday night’s police persecution that led to the arrest of a wanted Salem man.

According to the ad, the soldiers observed 41-year-old Charles Barr von Salem, who was traveling south with the stolen black GMC. He was reportedly driving on Route 74 / Pullman Road. MPs chased about four miles, which led to Barr’s arrest.

As a result of the persecution, Barr was charged with escaping into a vehicle and receiving or delivering a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

UPDATE (February 4, 2020, 11:29 p.m.):

According to the Doddridge County sheriff’s department, Charles Charlie Barr was taken into custody after leading the Ritchie County law enforcement agency into a minor persecution.

Barr also drove a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The weapon he had with him was recovered with the support of the West Virginia State Police West Union Unit.

The sheriff department thanked the public for the many calls and attentive eyes that helped get this offender and this gun off the streets.

Barr is processed and transported to the North Central Regional Jail.

Charles Barr

ORIGINAL (February 4, 2020, 4:13 p.m.):

Doddridge County’s sheriff’s department is currently looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous, said Sheriff’s Deputy Travis.

Travis said that Charles Freeman Barr, a resident of Doddridge County, is currently fleeing an attempted murder and is a criminal who has a firearm.

He was last seen in a black GMC-extended cab from the mid-2000s and, according to Travis, could be in the Doddridge County area, but is also known to drive to Salem.

Persons with information or knowledge of Barr’s whereabouts are requested to contact Doddridge County’s Sheriff Department at 304-873-1944. Travis is responsible for the investigation.

