twenty one pilots singer Tyler joseph and his wife Jenna continue to invite fans into their world as they prepare for the birth of their first child. After a glance at the nursery and a hilarious exchange concerning the names inspired by the group, Jenna gives La Clique another update on their little girl.

Jenna captured her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy, sharing some of the images on social media. While the couple announced for the first time that they expected in September, followed shortly after the revelation of sex, they had not given much time for the arrival of their baby Bandito.

Today, the expectant mother shared a photo with a caption revealing that around their daughter is expected in about a month.

“8 months 2020, let’s make Ty a dad,” she writes.

More on Tyler Joseph and Jenna

In September, Tyler brought his wife Jenna, whom he married in March 2015, to the stage during the group’s concert at Lollapalooza Berlin. With her at his side, he announced that the couple is expecting their first baby.

“I know I said I was taking a few people on stage, and it’s true,” Tyler told the audience as his wife Jenna showed her baby.

A few days later, the couple revealed their baby’s gender with a healthy Instagram post.

“We are pregnant! we are going to have a daughter! Tyler already likes taking pictures with her more than I do, ”shared Jenna alongside a selfie of her baby and Tyler’s smiling face.

Last month, twenty-one pilots played a handful of vacation shows. They sat down with KROQ to discuss the possibility of leaving the grid with future albums and Tyler’s anticipation of becoming a father.

“I’m nervous,” he shares. “My wife is pregnant, but I am so excited. “My father can’t wait to see me become a dad now.”

Dun also contributed to his role in the life of the new baby. “I’m happy to be Uncle Josh,” he says. “I’m going to give my opinion, but I’m not ready to spoil a child.”

Now Tyler has offered fans another look at Dad’s life. He went to Instagram to share a collection of images of Jenna sitting in their nursery with the caption, “soundcheck”.

Before the nursery picture, Jenna documented her growing baby bump. Clearly as excited as Tyler’s publication on the genre, the expectant mother shared the journey through beautiful photos. Check out some of them below.

twenty-one pilots have a handful of festival dates in 2020, which you can check out here.

