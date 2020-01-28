The latest beta version of Podcasts introduces a number of visual adjustments to the app, while adding the ability to share episodes with a time stamp. However, the current release of Google Podcasts introduces a bug that breaks casting issues.

Update 1/28: Google App 10.93.13.29 fixes how Google Podcasts could not cast media. After this update, the Cast icon and menu reappear in the upper right corner of the client.

Version 10.93.8.29 of the Google app – which is responsible for updating Podcasts – was rolled out yesterday afternoon. After updating, the Cast icon no longer appears in the upper-right corner of the client. That is why the ‘Cast to’ menu for selecting Smart Displays and nearby speakers is not available.

Fortunately, you can still use voice commands on devices to start an episode where the service maintains your playback position. Podcasts added its Chromecast functionality for the first time at the end of 2018 and it is a fairly simple implementation.

Betas of Google apps are usually reliable and stable despite their pre-release nature. However, the last few versions have seen a handful of problems with a higher profile, including the new Google Assistant who didn’t work on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL shortly before the holidays. The most recent last week was that Assistant was not accessible on Wear OS.

The next beta or stable update for the Google app should remedy this break in casting podcasts.

