[Update: Fix] Gmail dark theme is missing for some on Android

Gmail’s much anticipated dark mode was introduced for Android 10 in late October. Last day, several users reported that the dark Gmail theme on their devices has disappeared.

Update 2/3: A server-side fix that restores Gmail’s dark mode appears to be coming out on Monday. We have received several reports on theme settings that have been returned without user interaction in the past few hours. There have also been cases where some have lost the dark subject this morning to play back a short time later.

There have been several reports in the past 24 hours that reset Gmail to the Light theme without any user action. Aside from the very obvious and bright visual change when opening the email client, the option has been removed from the settings.

Visit Settings (at the bottom of the navigation bar)> In the general settings, the very first option should be “Topic”. Those affected no longer have the option to switch between the standard settings light, dark and system.

There is a particularly high rate of reports from Pixel 2, 3 and 4 owners, in which the “Dark Theme” is activated in the Android system settings without other apps being faulty. However, this does not appear to be a common problem and none of our devices are affected.

The Gmail account on Twitter does not offer any particularly useful answers beyond a general support document for activating the function.

It is unclear why the dark mode setting no longer appears in Gmail. The last update for the Android client (version 2019.12.30) was released in mid-January. There is no new version of Android 10, and some server-side changes from Google are likely responsible for missing the dark Gmail theme.

To update: One possible solution that works sparingly is to exit Gmail from the app info page. You can access it by holding the app icon on the home screen and tapping the “Info” button in the top right corner. Another solution that may work intermittently is to restart devices, while “uninstall updates” for Gmail is not.

