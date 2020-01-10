Update Firefox Now, says Homeland Security, to block attacks

Loading...

If you are using Mozilla’s browser on your Mac, you will want to update Firefox now. It is not only the developer who invites you: a vulnerability found in old versions is so critical that the Department of Homeland Security also issued a notice …

TNW has identified the advice from the DHS Cyber ​​Protection Division, CISA.

Mozilla has released security updates to address a vulnerability in Firefox and Firefox ESR. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability has been detected in exploits in the wild.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla Security Advisory for Firefox 72.0.1 and Firefox ESR 68.4.1 and to apply any necessary updates.

Mozilla itself says it’s not just a theoretical risk.

We are aware of targeted attacks in nature that abuse this flaw.

Past attacks based on zero-day vulnerabilities in Firefox have targeted cryptocurrency owners.

It is the third zero-day exploit Mozilla has fixed in a year. Last June, one of these attacks, which was also described as a “type confusion vulnerability”, apparently targeted Coinbase users. A second defect was corrected a few days later. According to ZDNet, zero days were used by a hacking group to try to infect Coinbase staff via a harpoon fishing email containing links to malicious sites.

The version you want is Firefox 72.0.1 (or ESR 68.4.1 for some corporate users). To check, go to the Help menu on the right side of the menu bar and select About. If it has not already been updated automatically, it will be possible to update it from there. You will need to restart Firefox to complete the installation.

The iOS version of Firefox is not affected since it is simply a wrapper around the Apple WebKit browser engine. This means that no matter which browser you use on an iPhone or iPad, it’s really just Safari under the hood.

