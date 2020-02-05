[Update: February 2020] The best deals for iPhone, iPad and MacBook: Get maximum money for old devices

The year 2020 is well advanced. If you’ve missed the fall smartphone smartphone upgrade cycle, it may be time to upgrade all your old devices. But if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device for yourself or a loved one this year, what can you do with all of your old gear? Why not get some money for these devices? The offers for this month can be found below.

There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure that they are properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, who offers a competitive trade in values ​​(in cash!) For all Apple devices – from iPhone to iPad to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option. If you still want to buy a new Apple product with the money, an Apple Store gift card may not be a problem for you.

Other websites like Gazelle and Decluttr or even your mobile operator (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all have trade-in programs) might also be worth a look. Here is a selection of the best exchange deals we’ve found for September …

Add $ 15 to all trade-in values ​​on MyPhones over 9to5Mac under w / code 9to5Mac at checkout!

Trade-in values ​​for the iPhone

How much is your iPhone 8 worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 120 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 140 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) Apple part exchange: $ 170 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $ 139 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $ 219 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good)

How much is your iPhone X worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 200 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 240 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) Gazelle: $ 203 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) Apple part exchange: $ 320 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $ 250 (64 GB, carrier model, good)

How much is your iPhone XS worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 325 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) MyPhones over 9to5Mac $ 350 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) Apple part exchange: $ 460 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $ 313 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $ 350 (64 GB, carrier model, good)

How much is your iPhone 11 worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 375 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) MyPhones over 9to5Mac $ 475 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) Apple part exchange: Not yet available

Gazelle: $ 323 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $ 387 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: Not yet available

How much is your iPhone 11 Pro worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 475 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) MyPhones over 9to5Mac $ 500 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) (support the website!) Apple part exchange: Not yet available

Gazelle: $ 481 Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (64 GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $ 554 Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good)

Cash (256 GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: Not yet available

Trade-in values ​​for the iPad

How much is your iPad Pro worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 350 Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 400 Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 256 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 256 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 450 Cash (3rd generation, 12.9 inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (3rd generation, 12.9 inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 490 Cash (3rd generation, 12.9 inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (3rd generation, 12.9 inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) Gazelle: $ 272 Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good)

Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 64 GB, WiFi, good) Gazelle: $ 322 Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 256 GB, WiFi, good)

Cash (3rd generation, 11-inch, 256 GB, WiFi, good) Apple part exchange: $ 150 + Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

How much is your iPad Air worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 150 Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 64 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 200 Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 256 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 256 GB, WiFi, good) (Support the website!) Apple part exchange: $ 40 + Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number) Gazelle: $ 123 Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 64 GB, WiFi, good)

Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 64 GB, WiFi, good) Gazelle: $ 160 Cash (iPad Air 3rd generation, 256 GB, WiFi, good)

Exchange values ​​for MacBook, Apple Watch and AirPods

How much is your MacBook Pro worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 400 Cash (late 2016, basic model, good) (support the website!)

Cash (late 2016, basic model, good) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 450 Cash (mid 2017, basic model, good) (support the website!)

Cash (mid 2017, basic model, good) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 850 Cash (2018, 15-inch, touch bar, good) (support the website!)

Cash (2018, 15-inch, touch bar, good) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 950 Cash (2019, 15-inch, touch bar, good) (Support the website!)

Cash (2019, 15-inch, touch bar, good) (Support the website!) Apple part exchange: $ 300 + Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

How much is your Apple Watch worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 20 Cash (Aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the website!)

Cash (Aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 40 Cash (Aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the website!)

Cash (Aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 70 Cash (Aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the website!)

Cash (Aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 120 Cash (Aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the website!)

Cash (Aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the website!) Apple part exchange: $ 100 Apple Gift Card (Series 2, Series 3 will be exchanged for Series 5)

Apple Gift Card (Series 2, Series 3 will be exchanged for Series 5) Apple part exchange: $ 20 + Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

How much are your AirPods worth?

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 25 Cash (1st generation, good condition) (support the website!)

Cash (1st generation, good condition) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 30 Cash (2nd generation, good condition) (support the website!)

Cash (2nd generation, good condition) (support the website!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $ 40 Cash (2nd generation wireless, good condition) (support the website!)

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be returned to Best Buy, Staples and Apple Stores for free recycling if you want to have minimal environmental impact.

The following manuals provide more detailed information about options for trading equipment:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAfkDNyLNEA (/ embed)