UPDATE: Arrested in Emerald Isle Brand, murder investigation

An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shootout and fire on January 9, 2020 in Emerald Isle.

Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley, 25, of Havelock, NC, was arrested in Corpus Christi, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshal and the Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to the police, Whitley surrendered without incident. He is currently being held without a tie and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina to file murder and 1st degree charges for the death of Carl Eugene Jones Jr.

Police chief Tony Reese said the collaboration was a collaboration, and the department would like to thank District Attorney Scott Thomas, Sheriff Asa Buck, and the many local, state, and federal agencies that contributed to the investigation and arrest of Mr. Whitley.

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) – A man was shot in Emerald Isle.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is investigating an incident in which a 31-year-old Newport man was shot at 8:38 p.m. Thursday night.

Carl Eugene Jones Jr. was found dead in a house after police and fire officials responded to a report about a fire on Melanie Street.

When rescue workers arrived at the scene, the residence was full and firefighters from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the morning to put out the fire.

Officials said they interviewed a man about the shooting; However, no further information about the person is published.

Investigators from Emerald Isle, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Investigation Bureau are still on site.