UPDATE: According to the Health Department of Monongalia Co., 6 people in West Virginia are quarantined to monitor the symptoms of the coronavirus

UPDATE (February 5, 2020, 6:30 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Ministry of Health of Monongalia has released an updated statement on people who quarantine as a precaution against exposure to the coronavirus.

After release, No cases of coronavirus are suspected or diagnosed in West Virginia. However, six people in the state are in self-quarantine: four in Monongalia County and two in Ohio County.

Five of these people have recently returned from China. one in Monongalia County was not in China, but interacted with people returning from China.

ORIGINAL (February 5, 2020, 1:26 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the weekly meeting of the Monongalia Co. commission, Dr. Lee B. Smith, executive director of the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD), and the county health officer, there are four people in the state, including Morgantown, who have recently visited China and are now in a self-imposed quarantine to check for symptoms to monitor the corona virus.

Dr. Smith said two people in Wheeling who recently visited China for the Chinese New Year are in quarantine. This means that they elude the public by staying in their homes for 14 days. This is the recommended time that the Disease Control and Prevention Center recommends to check if you really have the disease and to prevent it from spreading to others.

There are two people in Morgantown who are also in their own quarantine. A third person is expected to return from China soon and be quarantined. One is a student at West Virginia University, the other chemical engineer and works at the WVU School of Public Health. Dr. Smith said the people are in contact with WVU Medicine, which ensures that they are properly monitored.

These are precautionary measures, they have not been confirmed, said Dr. Smith. This is the procedure recommended for anyone returning from China at this time. For more information about the corona virus, see previous WBOY reporting.